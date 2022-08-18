Traditional Irish Band The Alt Will Play at the Spire Center Next Month

Traditional Irish Band The Alt will be at the Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM. Tickets for The Alt are available online at www.spirecenter.org, or call (508) 746-4488.

The beautiful mountain Knocknarea in Ireland's County Sligo is said to be the final resting place of the ancient Irish warrior-queen Maeve. The 'Alt' is a storied glen on the side of Knocknarea, and it was in the shadow of this glen in the Little Village of Coolaney that the three master Irish traditional musicians in The Alt-John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy, and Eamon O'Leary-first gathered to rehearse.

Each player in The Alt is a leading light of today's folk scene and though this could be easily called a supergroup, at its heart The Alt is really a celebration of friendship and song. The old ballads, winding tunes, and freshly discovered songs that each artist brought to the table reflect the pure love of the song that has made Irish music so beautiful and compelling over thousands of years.

It's this same love of the song that the Irish brought to America, nestling into their new homes in Appalachia and forming the bedrock that would bring us American country, bluegrass, and old-time music. The Alt are fully aware of this history, and in fact chose to record their debut album in the quiet isolation of a small cabin in North Carolina's Appalachian mountains. Alone with just the scurrying sounds of little mice accompanying them, each of these master musicians was able to use their partnership to touch at something deeper in the music, something swift and beautiful and magical that has always run beneath these songs.

Tickets for The Alt at The Spire Center for Performing Arts on September 2 are $35 and available online at www.spirecenter.org, or call (508) 746-4488. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.