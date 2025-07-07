Thunder & Rain, MOONDANCE and More Set for Upcoming Concerts at The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed four new shows. Nashville Newgrass band Thunder and Rain plays on October 23 and the Van Morrison Tribute Band Moondance performs on October 25. Award-winning musical duo The Young Fables are set to play on October 30 and making their duo performance on November 15 will be revered musicians Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar.

Thunder and Rain is a Nashville-based newgrass band blending bluegrass instrumentation with award-winning songwriting inspired by pop, country, and classic rock. Known for their soaring three-part harmonies and powerful banjo/fiddle drive, the band has toured internationally and shared stages with Billy Strings, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, and Peter Rowan. Their 2024 album Storybook Sessions showcases their rich sound and image-rich lyricism, with new music and a UK tour on the horizon.Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. The show captures the Van Morrison concert experience like no other. Guests will hear classic tunes like "Brown Eyed Girl," "Moondance," "Domino," "It Stoned Me," "Tupelo Honey," "Wild Night," "Into the Mystic," and "Caravan” just to name a few. The show is packed with one VM classic after the next.

The Young Fables (TYF), a dynamic duo from Maryville, TN, consists of vocalist Laurel Wright and Wes Lunsford, a left-handed guitarist. Their blend of Country/Pop and Roots music has earned them praise from icons like Sheryl Crow and Keith Urban. Advocates for mental health, they were honored with the Troy Gentry Compassion Award. TYF's feature documentary, The Fable of a Song, won the Nashville Film Festival Audience Choice Award and is available on Amazon Prime Video. Recently signed to BMG, TYF is touring in support of their latest album, Short Stories.

Revered for his unique slide guitar technique, Sonny Landreth has collaborated with many legendary performers including John Hiatt, Jimmy Buffett, Mark Knopfler and Eric Clapton. Summer of 2013, Sonny was part of the Peter Frampton led Guitar Circus tour, often closing the night playing with Frampton on an extended “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” Cindy Cashdollar's expertise is in great demand on both steel guitar and dobro. She has worked with many leading artists in various genres including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Rod Stewart and Ryan Adams. With the iconic western swing group Asleep At The Wheel, she garnered 5 Grammy awards and was the first woman to be inducted into the Texas Steel Guitar Hall of Fame in 2011.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Comedy with Mike Koutrobis on July 25, Zeppelin Reimagined on July 26, Sunday Serenades: Branden & James on July 27, Grace Kelly on August 1, Tom Cotter on August 2, and Nicole Travolta on August 3.