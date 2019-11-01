This Is My Brave Brings College Edition To Tufts University

This Is My Brave, Inc. (TIMB), the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness and substance abuse issues through storytelling, bring its final College Edition performance to Tufts University, Tuesday, November 5. This pilot program features Boston-area students and recent graduates sharing their struggles and triumphs with mental illness, live on stage. This free performance is open to the university community as well as the public; previous shows have taken place at at Lesley University, Harvard University, and Northeastern University.

RSVP Online: https://thisismybrave.org/event/this-is-my-brave-college-edition-at-tufts-university/

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students. Yet, the conversation around mental illness continues to carry shame and silence. Founded in 2014, This Is My Brave aims to break that silence by celebrating the stories of people who are dealing with mental illness. While college students have participated in previous events across the U.S., this is the first TIMB program dedicated exclusively to college-age young adults. The Ruderman Family Foundation had the vision to bring the program to colleges and supported the undertaking, with the program also being supported by an Alkermes Inspiration Grant.

"There is a mental health crisis in our nation's universities," stated Jennifer Marshall, TIMB Executive Director and Co-Founder. "This Is My Brave felt that we had to contribute to a solution. When you share your story, it chips away at the shame that many of us with mental illness experience. It shines a light on hope and makes us feel more connected to others. It also educates and creates empathy among our loved ones and those who do not experience mental health issues. It is my hope that these performances will have lasting and impactful ripple effects throughout these universities."

The Boston-area college performances feature students and graduates from Boston University, MIT, Berklee College of Music, Lesley University, Harvard University, and Northeastern University.

"Mental health can impact anyone, and high school and college can be especially challenging," said Sharon Shapiro, Trustee and Community Liaison for the Ruderman Family Foundation. "This Is My Brave shows students that other people like them have had similar experiences, and that there are resources available to help get them through. Mental health should not be stigmatized, and This Is My Brave is turning the tide against that stigma."

"Millions of people are impacted by mental illness and substance abuse, especially young people and students, who often feel alone and are afraid to share their experiences. Because of This Is My Brave, students now have an opportunity to share their story and connect with others in a safe and open environment," said Jeff Winton, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Alkermes, Inc. "This is My Brave are leaders in reducing the stigma associated with these diseases and encourage positive conversations on college campuses across the country, setting a precedent for what is possible for those living with mental health and addiction diseases. We are proud to support organizations like This Is My Brave, especially those that are reaching our local, Boston community, through the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program."

One in five American adults face mental health issues (National Institute of Mental Health), yet the topic continues to carry shame. This Is My Brave aims to end this stigma and silence by celebrating the stories of real people living successful lives with mental health and substance use challenges. Since its first show in 2014 in Arlington, VA, This Is My Brave: The Show has featured more than 700 people sharing their stories in 59 performances across the United States and in Australia.

Each performance is produced by a local producer or partner organization, with support from TIMB. Auditions can encompass perspectives on any form of mental illness or substance use including depression, anxiety, OCD, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia, PTSD, and more. Stories can be shared via spoken word essay, original poetry, original song, comedy, dance or even mime; caregivers and loved ones are also encouraged to audition.





