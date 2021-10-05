The Suffolk University Theatre Department to Present Shakespeare's CYMBELINE

On October 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th The Suffolk University Theatre Department will be performing Shakespeare's tragic comic play, Cymbeline outside in the open air at the Steps of Franklin and Washington Streets in Boston's historic Downtown Crossing.

Suffolk's fall production introduces a troupe of rustic players as they bustle into Boston. With a reputation for scrappy, inventive, true to life interpretations of Shakespeare's plays, they land, and are ready to perform their current hit, Cymbeline. Using only what can be carried in trunks and on their backs, they unpack and prepare to delight at destination Downtown Crossing! Brace yourself for forbidden love, deception, trickery, and poison! But fear not, a happy ending ensues!!

The tradition of performing Shakespeare out-of-doors is legendary, and will be a first for the Suffolk Theatre Department. Thanks to a partnership with Downtown Boston BID, students will be delighting live audiences nightly at The Steps at Downtown Crossing. This partnership is one that both the Department, and Suffolk University hope to continue for seasons to come.

Reservations are required. The Suffolk University Theatre Department's production of Cymbeline will be held in compliance with The City of Boston's and Suffolk University's strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Tickets are free for Cymbeline and available now at tinyurl.com/SUTDcym.



Cymbeline is presented and produced by The Suffolk University Theatre Department and The Downtown Boston Business Improvement District (BID).

AT A GLANCE:

Cymbeline

by William Shakespeare



WHEN:

October 21, 22, 23 & 24 at 7pm

WHERE: The Steps at Downtown Crossing, Corner of Franklin & Washington St., Boston, Ma

ADMISSION: FREE | Reservations required

Reservations: Tinyurl.com/SUTDcym