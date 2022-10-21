The Suffolk University Theatre Department Presents METAMORPHOSES

A contemporary retelling of Ovid, invites us to reflect on the ways we are transformed. Whether through loss or love, the stories we tell shape who we are, and how we connect to one another, like water on rock slipping into the sea. Who will you be today?

Director A. Nora Long returns to the Modern Theatre having previously directed the century-hopping main stage production of Virginia Woolf's Orlando at Suffolk University in 2017.

"I'm thrilled to be back at Suffolk, and working with the thoughtful, creative and generous student performers here," said Long.

"I saw the original Broadway production of Metamorphoses when I was a senior in college, and it was such a transformative experience for me so early in my career. To get the chance to work on this play I've loved for years, and especially to share it with a new generation of young artists is such a treat. The play's themes of the vitality of storytelling, and the power of community are timeless, and besides that, when do you get to stage a play in a pool?!? It is a real testament to Suffolk's Theatre Department that they are so willing to take on challenging material to give the students here a unique educational experience."

The Suffolk University Theatre Department's production of METAMORPHOSES will be held in compliance with The City of Boston's and Suffolk University's COVID-19 safety protocols.

Tickets for METAMORPHOSES are $10 for the General Public and $5 for the Suffolk University community and available now at Tinyurl.com/SUMetamorphoses.

Show dates and times are Thursday, November 17th at 7:30pm, Friday, November 18th and Saturday, November 19th at 8pm, with matinee performances at 3pm on both Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th. All shows are at the Modern Theatre, 525 Washington St., Boston.

METAMORPHOSES is presented and produced by The Suffolk University Theatre Department.