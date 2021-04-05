Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Company Theatre Presents WONDERLAND: ALICE'S IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE

Tumble down the rabbit hole in an interactive theatrical adventure like no other!

Apr. 5, 2021  

The Company Theatre Presents WONDERLAND: ALICE'S IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE

Tumble down the rabbit hole in an interactive theatrical adventure like no other!

Meet some of Wonderland's most famous and curious inhabitants. Take tea at the biggest un-birthday party with the maddest of Hatters, let the Cheshire Cat take you hither or thither, or join the underground movement to rise against the fearsome Queen of Hearts.

Wonderland: Alice's Immersive Adventure takes you through the grounds of The Company Theatre as you've never experienced them before, beautifully transformed into Lewis Carroll's technicolor Wonderland with performances devised through Academy of The Company Theatre's "Immersive Theatre Workshop" classes.

Tickets are $28 per person and include a post-show Tea Party with beverage and cookies. All proceeds will support our effort to reopen when it is safe to do so. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance. Patrons will be notified if the tour needs to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Learn more here.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu

Related Articles View More Boston Stories
WAM Theatre Announces Boston-Based Cast for Reading of THE LIGHT Photo

WAM Theatre Announces Boston-Based Cast for Reading of THE LIGHT

THE DAYS AFTER Selected For Dramatists Guild Footlights Series On Zoom Photo

THE DAYS AFTER Selected For Dramatists Guild Footlights Series On Zoom

Boston Lyric Opera Presents BLACKNESS AND IDENTITY IN OPERA Photo

Boston Lyric Opera Presents BLACKNESS AND IDENTITY IN OPERA

SpeakEasy Stage Presents TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER Photo

SpeakEasy Stage Presents TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER


More Hot Stories For You

  • Loveland Opera Theatre Replaces BRIGADOON with Viardot's CINDERELLA
  • DCPA Selects Two Local Projects To Develop As Part Of Its Powered By Off-Center Program
  • Generator Theater Company and University Of Denver Dept. Of Theatre Present SAINTS OF FAILURE
  • Fine Arts Center Launches City As A Venue Program To Bring The Arts To Outdoor Locations Throughout Colorado Springs