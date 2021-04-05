The Company Theatre Presents WONDERLAND: ALICE'S IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE

Tumble down the rabbit hole in an interactive theatrical adventure like no other!

Meet some of Wonderland's most famous and curious inhabitants. Take tea at the biggest un-birthday party with the maddest of Hatters, let the Cheshire Cat take you hither or thither, or join the underground movement to rise against the fearsome Queen of Hearts.

Wonderland: Alice's Immersive Adventure takes you through the grounds of The Company Theatre as you've never experienced them before, beautifully transformed into Lewis Carroll's technicolor Wonderland with performances devised through Academy of The Company Theatre's "Immersive Theatre Workshop" classes.

Tickets are $28 per person and include a post-show Tea Party with beverage and cookies. All proceeds will support our effort to reopen when it is safe to do so. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance. Patrons will be notified if the tour needs to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Learn more here.