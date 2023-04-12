The Company Theatre Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

The Company Theatre announces its upcoming production of SpongeBob SquarePants, the Musical, bringing iconic animated sea sponge SpongeBob and his eccentric group of friends to life, plunging audiences into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic show.

When the residents of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt from Mount Humongous and destroy their home, SpongeBob and his friends must unite to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, an unexpected hero rises, proving that the power of optimism really can save the world.

The SpongeBob Musical is directed and choreographed by Brad Reinking. The show features musical direction by Melissa Carubia.

"SpongeBob's status as a cultural phenomenon cannot be disputed and with good reason," remarked Company Theatre co-founder Zoe Bradford. "He's so much more than just a pineapple-domiciled sea sponge. His relentless optimism will inspire a childlike enthusiasm that is good for the soul in this fun, family-friendly show that will resonate with all ages."

The SpongeBob Musical opens Friday, April 21, and runs through Sunday, April 30 with evening and matinée performances. Tickets are $28. Premium seating tickets are $35. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.