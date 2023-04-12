Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Company Theatre Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

The SpongeBob Musical opens Friday, April 21, and runs through Sunday, April 30 with evening and matinée performances.

Apr. 12, 2023  

The Company Theatre announces its upcoming production of SpongeBob SquarePants, the Musical, bringing iconic animated sea sponge SpongeBob and his eccentric group of friends to life, plunging audiences into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic show.

When the residents of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt from Mount Humongous and destroy their home, SpongeBob and his friends must unite to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, an unexpected hero rises, proving that the power of optimism really can save the world.

The SpongeBob Musical is directed and choreographed by Brad Reinking. The show features musical direction by Melissa Carubia.

"SpongeBob's status as a cultural phenomenon cannot be disputed and with good reason," remarked Company Theatre co-founder Zoe Bradford. "He's so much more than just a pineapple-domiciled sea sponge. His relentless optimism will inspire a childlike enthusiasm that is good for the soul in this fun, family-friendly show that will resonate with all ages."

The SpongeBob Musical opens Friday, April 21, and runs through Sunday, April 30 with evening and matinée performances. Tickets are $28. Premium seating tickets are $35. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.



Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Disneys MOANA JR. Photo
Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Disney's MOANA JR.
Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) will present Disney's Moana JR., adapted from the original Oscar Award–winning movie and featuring over 40 youth actors from all over Berkshire County. 
WAM Theatre Announces A Summer Of Fresh Play Readings Photo
WAM Theatre Announces A Summer Of Fresh Play Readings
Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven and the WAM Theatre team have announced the 2023 Fresh Takes Play Reading Series. The series includes three new plays to be performed on three consecutive Sundays in July at The Mount in Lenox. The Fresh Takes Reading Series includes three groundbreaking stories: hollow roots by Christina Anderson, Port of Entry by Talya Kingston, and In Her Bones by Jessica Kahkoska. 
BSO Presents A Free CONCERT FOR THE CITY in May Photo
BSO Presents A Free CONCERT FOR THE CITY in May
The Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) will open its doors for a free concert on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. Led by BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons and Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart, the program will feature a diverse musical program designed to celebrate the City of Boston while building community through the shared experience of great music.
Barenaked Ladies Founder Steven Page Brings His Trio To City Winery Boston May 2 Photo
Barenaked Ladies Founder Steven Page Brings His Trio To City Winery Boston May 2
Grammy-winning founder of Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page brings his unmistakable voice and humor to City Winery Boston on Tuesday May 2 at 7:30pm.

