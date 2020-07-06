The Company Theatre Mourns The Loss Of Co-founder Jordie Saucerman

The Company Theatre has released the following message regarding the passing of co-founder Jordie Saucerman:

It is with great sorrow, The Company Theatre announces the death of our beloved co-founder, artistic director, producer, and friend, Jordie Saucerman, at the age of 66. She succumbed to cancer in her home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 surrounded by Sally Forrest, Zoe Bradford and close friends.

Jordie's passing is an incredible loss for not only The Company Theatre, but also the South Shore and greater Boston theater communities. Jordie was beloved by her peers, staff members, families, and most of all her students. Her incredible generosity, kind heart, sassiness, and sense of humor drew people to Jordie; and she welcomed them in to the theatre family. Her love for her theatre and the realization that The Company Theatre was a safe haven of acceptance and a place that could form and change lives are her lasting legacy. Jordie played a critical role in developing the Company's mission and bringing our motto of 'we are a family' to life both on and off stage. For that, we will be forever grateful.

Jordie will always be with us in spirit. She'll be present in the stage lights shining from above, the glitter falling from the catwalk, the curtain that drops at the end of a performance and, most importantly, in the hearts of the countless performers who enter The Company Theatre.

ALL are welcome to visiting hours on Friday, July 10th from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. in the MacDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main St. South Weymouth. (Masks are required.) A celebration of Jordie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jordie Saucerman Forever Fund www.companytheatre.com.

