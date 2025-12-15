Spire Center For Performing Arts to Present Shows With Jon Butcher Axis and More

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed three new shows. New England Music Hall of Famer and Grammy-nominated artist Jon Butcher will perform with his band at the Spire Center on March 14. On March 27, Grammy-nominated musician Joan Osborne will present a tribute to Bob Dylan, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot will take the stage with folk singer Richard Shindell for a special performance on April 24.

Jon Butcher's Signature Sound features his powerful soul-infused vocals; and his guitar work reflects a skillful mix of Rock and R&B, Funk and Soul, Jazz and Americana, all of it focused through a prism built from the Blues. Jon's powerhouse live performances with bandmates Chris Martin (bass), and Marty Richards (drums) are electrifying and not surprisingly playing to packed venues everywhere. Joining Jon Butcher Axis at the Spire this year will be lead vocalist and guitarist behind Boston legends The Stompers, Sal Baglio.

In 2017, Joan Osborne released the critically acclaimed album, Songs of Bob Dylan. Her artistic and soulful reinterpretations of the selection of Dylan songs was an eye-opening moment in an already celebrated career. Eight years after the milestone recording, Osborne released Dylanology Live this past April. The captivating recording finds the gifted vocalist performing in front of a live audience, with special guests Amy Helm, Robert Randolph and Jackie Greene. Throughout her three-decade career, Joan Osborne has never been an artist confined to one space as she continues to seamlessly blend into any genre. Her incredible and distinctive voice always shines through her own songs, while she has also become one of her generation's finest interpreters. Dylanology Live is yet another testament to her artistic range.

Antje Duvekot has extensive touring experience, criss-crossing the US and Europe many times. She's the winner of some of the top songwriting awards, including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious Kerrville (TX) “Best New Folk Award” and, in one of the nation's top music markets, the Boston Music Award for “Outstanding Folk Act”, three of the top prizes in the singer-songwriter world.

Originally from New York, now living in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Richard Shindell is a writer whose songs paint pictures, tell stories, juxtapose ideas and images, inhabit characters, vividly evoking entire worlds along the way and expanding our sense of just what it is a song may be.