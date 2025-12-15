Indian Ranch to Present Shows With Little Feat And Yachtley Crew For 2026 Summer Series

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two new shows have been added to the 2026 White Claw Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Rock legends Little Feat bring “The Last Farewell Tour” to the lakeside venue on Sunday, June 7th and Indian Ranch fan favorite Yachtley Crew performs on Thursday, July 16th.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 19th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through December 25th, while supplies last.

Little Feat, who have been regularly touring in some form since their formation in 1969, will be coming to Indian Ranch as part of “The Last Farewell Tour.” Formed in the late '60s, the group built a cult following with their genre-blending stew of New Orleans R&B, country, rock, funk, and jazz—earning admiration from The Rolling Stones to Bonnie Raitt, to Cher to Led Zeppelin. Through lineup changes and decades of evolution, Little Feat remains an unstoppable force. Today's lineup—featuring founder Bill Payne alongside Fred Tackett, Kenny Gradney, Sam Clayton, Scott Sharrard, and Tony Leone—sounds revitalized, reminding fans that Little Feat isn't a relic of rock history but a living, breathing, ever-evolving band still capable of striking up something extraordinary. The band's 56-year journey has produced dozens of songs – “Dixie Chicken,” “Oh, Atlanta,” “Willin',” “Fat Man in the Bathtub” – and an album regarded as one the best live albums in the history of rock ‘n' roll, Waiting for Columbus.

Yachtley Crew is a seven-piece SoCal band who burst onto the club scene in 2017, selling out countless local venues before starting a nationwide Yacht Rock craze and being noticed by the legendary Jimmy Buffett, who signed them to his own Mailboat label prior to their new deal with Earache/Universal Records. Some hits from their set list include Boz Scaggs' “Lido Shuffle,” Ace's “How Long,” Robbie Dupree's “Steal Away,” the Bee Gees' “How Deep Is Your Love,” and all-time Yacht Rock pioneer Christopher Cross' “Ride Like the Wind.”

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for LOTUS LAND - The American RUSH Tribute on June 13th, Tracy Lawrence on June 21st, Three Dog Night on June 27th, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF JOURNEY on June 28th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on July 30th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 12th, The Marshall Tucker Band on August 15th, and Pure Prairie League, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Orleans, and Firefall on August 23rd. More shows will be announced soon.