THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA and More Set for SERVPRO After Hours Concerts

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SERVPRO After Hours Concerts has revealed the first shows for the 2026 Tribute Nights series at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia. The lineup includes Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on Friday, July 17th, Yachtley Crew on Saturday, July 25th, and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Friday, August 7th. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM.

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show was formed in Los Angeles, CA, the Summer of 2012. Since then, they have traveled all of North America, and meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band's legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances. Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show.

Yachtley Crew are a seven-piece SoCal band who burst onto the club scene in 2017, selling out countless local venues before starting a nationwide Yacht Rock craze and being noticed by the legendary Jimmy Buffett, who signed them to his own Mailboat label prior to their new deal with Earache/Universal Records. Some hits from their set list include Boz Scaggs' “Lido Shuffle,” Ace's “How Long,” Robbie Dupree's “Steal Away,” the Bee Gees' “How Deep Is Your Love,” and all-time Yacht Rock pioneer Christopher Cross' “Ride Like the Wind.”

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.” The audience and press all agree – “This is the closest to ABBA you'll ever get!”

Insiders Club Memberships and Season Passes for the 2026 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to the Tribute Nights at Innsbrook series, National Headliners at Innsbrook series, or both series in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at afterhoursinnsbrook.com.