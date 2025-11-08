The Academy of Music Theatre Announces The Retirement of Executive Director Debra J'Anthony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The longtime Executive Director of the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton will be retiring in June 2026.

This announcement was made recently by Debra J'Anthony, who has been Executive Director of the historic arts venue since 2008.

Under J’Anthony’s 18 years of leadership, the Academy of Music Theatre has expanded programming to include a Season Series, which includes their own presentations and productions, youth musicals and classes, along with community-based arts organizations and national tours; invested over $3 million in capital improvements, including the renovation of the hall, lobby, restrooms, and salon area, as well as the installation of a fire suppression system; created and launched the Valley Voices Story Slam and the Regional Youth Poetry Slam; invested in and updated theatrical equipment, including LED lighting instruments, lighting and sound boards, projector, and restoration of the original 1891 main curtain; and centered the organization around inclusivity and diversity, with a mix of voices that reflect and resonate with the community at large.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Executive Director for the Academy of Music Theatre," says Debra J’Anthony, " and working with talented and devoted artists, arts organizations, promoters, patrons, staff, volunteers, and board members to provide quality local and national touring performances, youth programs, and a deep love and care for the beloved historic building owned by the citizens of Northampton."

Academy Board President Andrew Crystal reflects, "During her tenure, Debra stewarded the Academy from our darkest days to our vibrant present. She established a unique mix of performing arts to bring to the community, including live music, theater, dance, comedy, and spoken word." Additionally, Crystal says, J'Anthony "initiated the Academy's education program, giving area children the opportunity to sing and dance on stage. And, under Debra's guidance and vision, the Academy has commissioned and produced original works to present to the community."

"Debra has led the Academy of Music into a new era of community connection and artistic vitality," said John Sanders, Partner/Owner at DSP Shows and a frequent and long-time producing partner at the Academy of Music. "It’s been a real pleasure to work with her over the past decade bringing music and comedy to this incredible historic venue. I’m deeply grateful for all she’s done, and I wish her a joyful and well-earned retirement."

Pioneer Valley Ballet in Easthampton has a decades-long relationship with the Academy of Music. PVB's Co-Artistic Director Maryanne Kodzis expressed her gratitude for J'Anthony's partnership over the years.

"Debra's passion for the arts and her deep respect for the theatre's history are felt in every corner of the building," Kodzis said. "For us at Pioneer Valley Ballet, Debra has been more than a theatre director. She has been a true partner and champion of our work. Her vision made it possible for local organizations like ours to have a place that truly feels like home. We are deeply grateful for her generosity, her vision, and her unwavering belief in the power of the performing arts."

J'Anthony says the incredibly supportive and engaged community is the Academy's biggest strength. She finds it inspiring to see those that attend a show one night are often on stage the following week.

"I envision the future of the Academy for my successor to be one of continued growth by building on the youth programs, as well as increasing the diverse offerings we have on stage," said J'Anthony.

As the Academy looks toward its future under new leadership, the organization remains true to its mission of enriching the Northampton community's quality of life by offering first-class performing arts and film presentations, and continuing to be a place for the residents of the city to gather. The Academy's second annual Stitch 'n Flix series will be continuing in January and February, and the Academy is producing the eleventh season of Pioneer Valley favorite Valley Voices Story Slam. Pioneer Valley Ballet will be bringing their annual performance of The Nutcracker in December; the City of Northampton will be hosting several First Night offerings on the Academy stage on December 31; and it continues to be a popular and beloved venue for other producing organizations to bring their artistic visions to life.

The search for a new Executive Director will be discussed in the coming weeks, and the Academy of Music Board of Trustees is gathering their search committee, ensuring that important Academy stakeholders will have input into the decision-making process.

Academy of Music Board of Trustees President Andrew Crystal will chair the Search Committee. The organization has engaged LJN Advisory to partner with the organization to find its next leader. The search will launch in January 2026.