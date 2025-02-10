THE LEGWARMERS: THE ULTIMATE 80'S TRIBUTE BAND Are Come To SERVPRO After Hours Concerts In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia announced The Legwarmers: The Ultimate 80’s Tribute Band as part of the 2025 ‘Tribute Thursdays’ lineup on Thursday, July 3rd.

Remember the Eighties? Sure, we all do...but the Legwarmers don't just remember the Eighties - they relive them. From the Simmons electronic drum kit to the checkered vans and skinny ties - the Legwarmers are the Eighties you remember. Fans have reported leaving shows trapped in character, blaming the Legwarmers for their ill-fated attempts at dancing on the ceiling and their inability to drive 55. The Legwarmers do the songs the way they were meant to be done - with a wink, a smile, and a sound that gels like Aqua Net.

With more moves than a Rubik's Cube, the Legwarmers take the stage like it's prom night in a John Hughes movie, a very special episode of "Square Pegs" and the Monsters of Rock Tour - all at once. So remember: this ain't no half-assed cover band, this ain't no disco, this ain't no fooling around - it's the Legwarmers, the Ultimate 80s Tribute Band.

Tickets are on sale now for Face 2 Face - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on June 5th, EagleMania - The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band on June 12th, Get The Led Out on June 19th, Rumours - The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 24th, The Ledbetters & Superunknown - Tributes to Pearl Jam & Chris Cornell on June 26th, Let’s Sing Taylor on July 10th, Yachtley Crew on July 17th, 7 Summers: A Morgan Wallen Tribute Band on July 31st, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 7th, Red NOT Chili Peppers + Fooz Fighters on August 14th, Kenny and Luke’s Country Beach Party on August 21st, Changes In Latitudes - America's Premiere Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show on August 28th, and Separate Ways The Band - Ultimate Journey Tribute Show on September 25th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2025 season.

The result of a partnership between EventMakers-USA and Highwood Properties, the ‘Tribute Thursdays’ series will run throughout the summer and early fall as part of SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion, and feature bands that recreate the music of some of the most popular acts of our time. The family friendly series will offer great live entertainment with low ticket prices, affordable concessions, fun activities and lawn games, free parking, and more.

Tickets for The Legwarmers go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursinnsbrook.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion is located at 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen, VA. 23060.

