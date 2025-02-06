THE BURRAGE BROTHERS ON BROADWAY Special Will Air on Westfield Community Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westfield Community Programming will host a one-hour special, The Burrage Brothers on Broadway on Friday, March 21, at 8AM on Westfield Community Programming, 89’5fm/WSKB, Southwick Community TV, and Agawam Media. The Burrage Brothers on Broadway profiles Westfield natives and siblings Nick Burrage and Joshua Burrage, who have flourishing careers on the Broadway musical theatre scene. Mark G. Auerbach, producer/host of WCPC’s Arts Beat, Survivor Stories, and On The Mark is producer and host; WCPC’s Peter Cowles is producer.

The Burrage Brothers trained at the New England Dance Center, before graduating from Westfield High School. Joshua was in the national tour of Newsies, He made his Broadway debut in the 2016 revival of Cats. He is currently in the cast of Boop! The Musical, which begins previews on Broadway on March 11. Nick got a degree in dance from Marymount Manhattan College, performed with a modern dance company, and then, turned his sights on Broadway, with credits in Cats, Wicked, and Moulin Rouge, where he is dance captain. Both brothers have appeared on TV’s The Gilded Age. For details on Boop! The Musical: https://boopthemusical.com/ For details on Moulin Rouge: https://moulinrougemusical.com/new-york/home/

Westfield Community Programming, part of the City of Westfield, produces programs for Westfield Community Programming, 89.5fm/WSKB, Southwick Community TV and Agawam Media. Some of the programs currently airing are Michael Buster McMahon’s That’ll Learn You (MON at 8AM); Westfield on Weekend’s WOW, It’s Tuesday with Bob Plasse (6AM), Ken’s Den with Ken Stomski (TUE at 8AM,, Wake Up Wednesday, with Tina Gorman (WED at 6AM) Harry Rock’s Rock on Westfield (4th WED at 8AM) Auerbach’s On The Mark TV/ Radio (WED at 9AM), Bobby G and Company(THU at 6AM), Westfield Technical Academy’s Tiger Talk(THU at 8am), Superintendent’s Spotlight with Stefan Czaporowski (THU at 8AM), Survivor Stories (FRI at 7AM) ArtsBeat TV/Radio (FRI at 8AM), In The Zone with Coach Sutter(FRI at 9AM). Peter Cowles is the network’s producer.

For information www.westfidfleldtv.org. Programs are cataloged on YouTube’s WSKB Community Radio and Westfield Community Programming Channels

