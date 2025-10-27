TAPESTRY, THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK and More Set for Spire Center For Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts revealed five new shows. The premier musical tribute to Carole King, ‘Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook' will come to the Spire Center on January 23. Country Americana powerhouse Morgan Myles will play on February 20, Fleetwood Mac tribute band Little Lies will perform on February 21, acapella group Five O'Clock Shadow hits the Spire stage on February 27, and Boston country-rock band Swinging Steaks returns February 28. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 6:00am.

Starring Suzanne O Davis, ‘Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook', captures the essence and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert, while respectfully paying homage to her iconic album, Tapestry. Suzanne O Davis and her world-class band deliver a stellar performance of the complete Tapestry album, while showcasing hits written by Carole King and her husband Gerry Goffin during the 60s. They proved to be one of the most successful song writing teams in pop music history, composing more than 400 songs recorded by over 1,000 artists. The show will also bring to life many beloved songs from the Broadway musical smash, ‘Beautiful'.

Morgan Myles is a singer-songwriter whose five-octave vocals and fearless honesty have made her one of Nashville's most compelling rising artists. First introduced to a national audience as a Top 3 finalist on NBC's The Voice, Myles has since built a reputation for blending soulful vulnerability with arena-ready hooks. Her sophomore album, Laced (Blue Élan Records), was co-written entirely by Myles and produced by GRAMMY-winner Ross Hogarth with an all-star band featuring members of Fleetwood Mac, Gov't Mule, and John Mellencamp's band. Drawing on nearly 20 years of songwriting and life experience, the project explores resilience, heartbreak, and hope across standout tracks like “Weight of Your Words,” “American Sky,” and the anthemic “Que Sera Serenade.”

With a passion for preserving the iconic sound of one of rock's most beloved bands, Little Lies takes audiences on a journey through the legendary catalog displaying Fleetwood Mac in their prime with a fresh take on their classic vibe. Formed by a group of talented musicians from MA, who share a deep love for Fleetwood Mac's music, Little Lies delivers an immersive experience that captures the essence of the band's distinctive style—from the magical harmonies of Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie to the unforgettable guitar riffs of Lindsey Buckingham and the steady rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

Five O'Clock Shadow (FOCS) is known for their ability to create a full band sound using only their voices. Their intricate vocal arrangements are a hallmark, both in their critically acclaimed original music and their distinctive covers. What makes FOCS stand out is their innovative use of effects – previously used exclusively by instrumentalists – employed real-time to build the sound, feel, and vibe of a rock concert. The band's refreshingly authentic rapport among themselves and with their audiences produces a unique and thoroughly entertaining experience each time they hit the stage.

When Swinging Steaks signed with Capricorn Records in 1993, they pioneered what is now called Americana, blending rock, country, and roots music into a sound praised by legendary producer Phil Walden as simply great music. Their national debut, Southside of the Sky, stands as a benchmark in country-rock, earning acclaim from Creem magazine as “the best country-rock out of Boston.” Nearly three decades, seven albums, and countless shows later, the Swinging Steaks are still bringing their dynamic stage presence and catchy, heartfelt tunes to audiences.