Spire Center to Host Project Sidney, Joan Lunden and More in February

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Plymouth's Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed four new spring shows: An Evening with author Joan Lunden March 30, Project Sidney April 2, Robinson Treacher May 21, and FJ- The Music of Foreigner, Journey, and Classic Legends June 5 and 6.

The Duxbury Literary Circle presents An Evening with Joan Lunden at The Spire Center on March 30. Best known for her 17 years as host of ABC's Good Morning America, Lunden will join Dawn Tripp (author of Jackie and Georgia) for a conversation about her new memoir JOAN: Life Beyond the Script (scheduled for release in March), a candid and inspiring look at the defining moments that shaped her remarkable life and career. The Duxbury Literary Circle is a partnership between The Center in Duxbury and Booked to bring literary events to the community.

The Spire Lobby Series moves to the Main Stage as Project Sidney returns with The Broken Genius on April 2. This evocative journey through sound is inspired by a piece of visual art by local artist Woody Bavota. Fusing original composition, atmospheric textures, and expressive performance, this work explores the emotional landscape behind creativity — from quiet introspection to bold sonic statements. The Broken Genius invites listeners to experience the inner world of an artist with music that's compelling, layered, and deeply human.

If entertainment can be defined as an agreeable occupation of the mind, then Robinson Treacher has found a way to encompass this in every aspect of his contribution to music-kind. He'll be on stage at The Spire Lobby Series Thursday, May 21, involving his audience in the spiritual orchestrations of emotion that have been meticulously tempered into songs. Whether playing the role as front man to the soul-rock infused Delaware Hudson, as co-collaborator to the Alt-Country based Tensleep, or as a solo singer/songwriter, Treacher seems to drain himself of energy in the ceaseless pursuit of portraying moments of musical passion.

FJ, one of the premier tribute bands dedicated to honoring the timeless music of Foreigner, Journey and classic legends, comes to The Spire Center two nights, June 5 and 6. With meticulous attention to detail, world-class musicianship, and commanding lead vocals, the band delivers authentic performances that capture both the sound and spirit of these classic rock giants. From soaring ballads to high-energy anthems, FJ Tribute brings audiences an unforgettable live experience that resonates with longtime fans and new listeners alike.

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts presents Meet the Author-Joan Lunden Monday March 30 at 6pm (doors at 5:30pm); Project Sidney Thursday April 2 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); Robinson Treacher Thursday May 21 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); and FJ- The Music of Foreigner, Journey, and Classic Legends Friday June 5 and Saturday June 6 at 8pm, (doors at 7pm). Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Upcoming concerts at The Spire include Comedian Rafi Gonzalez Feb. 6; Eric Lindell & The Westside Summer League Feb.7; Sunday Serenades-An Afternoon of Duke Ellington ft. Alain Mallet & Edmar Colon Feb 8; Spire Classics- The Stranger (1946) a film by Orson Wells Feb 11; The Wolff Sisters Feb. 12; Jay Psaros Band Feb 13; Songbird-The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand Feb. 14; Indieferm Brewing Presents Sunday Funday With The Shady Roosters Feb. 15; Spyro Gyra March 6; Joan Osborn Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan March 27; and Haggis X-1 March 28.