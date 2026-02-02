17th Annual South Asian Showdown Competition to Take Place at the Strand Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 17th annual South Asian Showdown Competition will take place on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 at the world renowned Strand Theatre.

South Asian Showdown will host 10 of the best Bollywood/Fusion teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the South Asian Showdown Champions! The last 16 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!

Bollywood is a style of dance the incorporates dance moves/styles set to a storyline. Fusion is incorporating any dance style that helps to support the storyline. Together, these 2 styles create an explosive array of expression on stage that will have the audience dancing in their seats!