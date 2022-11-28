Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Special Offer: LITTLE WOMEN at Greater Boston Stage Company

Special Offer: Don't miss the ASTONISHING Little Women at Greater Boston Stage Company

Nov. 28, 2022  

Share the joy of the classic story with those you love this holiday season. Sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March experience the heartache and hope of growing up in Civil War America. Soaring melodies and astonishing music highlight this truly New England tale of personal discovery, family and finding your own voice.

Ticket information at (781) 279-2200 or greaterbostonstage.org

Get More Information




Kelly MacFarland, Carolyn Plummer and Kathe Farris Bring THREE FUNNY LADIES to Samuel Slat Photo
Kelly MacFarland, Carolyn Plummer and Kathe Farris Bring THREE FUNNY LADIES to Samuel Slater's Restaurant
Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA with Three Funny Ladies on Friday, December 16th. The show will feature Kelly MacFarland plus special guests Carolyn Plummer and Kathe Farris for a night of laughs. Doors open at 7:00 PM; show starts at 8:00 PM.
The Irish Tenors Perform at The Lowell Memorial Auditorium This Weekend Photo
The Irish Tenors Perform at The Lowell Memorial Auditorium This Weekend
Lowell Management Group presents The Irish Tenors on Sunday, December 4th at 3pm as part of its Centennial Season.  The Irish Tenors have been touring together since 1998, with sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and major concert halls throughout the world.
Reagle Music Theatres CHRISTMASTIME Returns With Its Full Rendition Photo
Reagle Music Theatre's CHRISTMASTIME Returns With Its Full Rendition
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will present CHRISTMASTIME this December for its 38th year. After being unable to produce live theater since 2020 due to Covid-19, RMT is re-opening its doors with its full rendition of the beloved Christmas extravaganza that will entertain children and adults of all ages.
Club Passim Celebrates The Holiday Season With World Class Artists, November 28- December Photo
Club Passim Celebrates The Holiday Season With World Class Artists, November 28- December 23
Harvard Square's Club Passim will celebrate the 2022 holiday season with a line-up of shows that offer a wide range of genres including bluegrass, folk, classic and celtic.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


Special Offer: JOY at George Street PlayhouseSpecial Offer: JOY at George Street Playhouse
November 25, 2022

Special Offer: Joy: The Musical - Erika Henningsen Stars!
Special Offer: CHRISTMAS ON BLEECKER at Sheen CenterSpecial Offer: CHRISTMAS ON BLEECKER at Sheen Center
November 25, 2022

Special Offer: Christmas on Bleecker at the Sheen Center
Special Offer: BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY at The Keswick TheatreSpecial Offer: BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY at The Keswick Theatre
November 21, 2022

Special Offer: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party at The Keswick Theatre on December 18th
Special Offer: BABY SHARK LIVE! THE CHRISTMAS SHOW! at Keswick TheatreSpecial Offer: BABY SHARK LIVE! THE CHRISTMAS SHOW! at Keswick Theatre
November 17, 2022

Special Offer: Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show at the Keswick Theatre on December 11th
Special Offer: JOY at George Street PlayhouseSpecial Offer: JOY at George Street Playhouse
November 17, 2022

Special Offer: Joy: The Musical - Erika Henningsen Stars!
share