Shakespeare's MACBETH to be Presented at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's Stage2 Series

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's Stage2 Series will present Shakespeare's great drama Macbeth on Friday, May 9 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, May 10 at 2:00 pm at The Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Road, Boston. CSC will also welcome students from 40+ local schools at seven student matinee performances, May 8 through 16, 2025.

What's done cannot be undone… In this timely reimagining of Shakespeare's twisted tragedy, technology takes center stage, driving a tale of jealousy, ambition, and ruin. This bold new interpretation re-envisions the Witches as sinister algorithms—artificial forces that manipulate Macbeth toward his tragic fate.

Directed by Bryn Boice, Associate Artistic Director of CSC, this production of Macbeth explores the age-old questions of fate and free will, re-contextualized through the lens of Artificial Intelligence and the dangers of unchecked technological influence. It's a gripping tale for the digital age, where the cost of ambition is higher than ever.

The cast includes Cleveland Nicoll as Macbeth, Annika Burley as Lady Macbeth, Kandyce Whittingham as Banquo/Lady Macduff, Peter DiMaggio as Macduff/Bloody Captain, Joshua T. Crockett as Malcolm/Fleance, Patrick Vincent Curran as Duncan/Old Siward, Siobhán Carroll as 1st Witch/Porter, Clara Hevia as 2nd Witch/Lennox, and Rebekah Brunson as 3rd Witch/Ross.

Scenic and Properties Design by Justin Lahue, Lighting Design by Kevin Fulton, Costume Design by Chelsea Kerl, Sound Design by Mackenzie Adamick, and Fight and Intimacy Choreography by Jess Meyer. Stage Management by Kendra Waugh, assisted by Andrea McAdam. Production Management by Kendyl Trott.

Bryn Boice (Director) is Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education & Training at CSC. For CSC's Stage2, she has directed A Midsummer Night's Dream (2022) and Romeo & Juliet (2023). Also for CSC, she directed last summer's Shakespeare on the Common production of A Winter's Tale, and won an Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Direction, Large Theater for 'Universe Rushing Apart: Blue Kettle & Here We Go' (two Caryl Churchill one-acts). Other area credits include: The Sound Inside, The Children (SpeakEasy Stage); Tall Tales from Blackburn Tavern, Gloria (Gloucester Stage); The Half Life of Marie Curie (The Nora Company); Admissions (The Gamm Theatre); an all-female Julius Caesar (Actors' Shakespeare Project); The Book of Will, Into the Breeches!, and Tartuffe (Hub Theatre). She holds an MFA in Acting from the Asolo Conservatory (FSU) and an MFA in Directing from Boston University.

