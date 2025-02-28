Shakespeare & Company's Free Behind The Curtain Talks To Return in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater enthusiasts are invited to go Behind the Curtain this spring and summer, through Shakespeare & Company's series of discussions led by Shakespeare scholar Ann Berman.

Held on select Saturdays throughout the spring and summer at the Shakespeare & Company campus, these free public talks offer audiences insight into the creative process of Season 2025's productions, featuring directors, cast, and design team members as they explore themes, artistic choices, and behind-the-scenes stories.

Behind the Curtain talks begin on Saturday, March 8, and continue through Saturday, August 16:

March 8, 10:30 a.m. - Macbeth with directors Kirstin Daniel and Kevin G. Coleman (Studio 3, Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre)

April 5, 10:30 a.m. - The Taming of the Shrew with directors Tina Packer and Allyn Burrows (Jane Iredale Lobby, Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre)

May 3, 10:30 a.m. - Romeo & Juliet with directors Jonathan Epstein and Kevin G. Coleman (Jane Iredale Lobby, Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre)

June 21, 10:30 a.m. - The Victim with director Daniel Gidron (Rose Footprint Theatre, outdoors)

July 5, 10:30 a.m. - Romeo & Juliet with directors Jonathan Epstein and Kevin G. Coleman (Rose Footprint Theatre, outdoors)

July 19, 10:30 a.m. - The Piano Lesson with director Chris Edwards (Rose Footprint Theatre, outdoors)

August 2, 10:30 a.m. - The Taming of the Shrew with directors Tina Packer and Allyn Burrows (Rose Footprint Theatre, outdoors)

August 16, 10:30 a.m. - Mother Play with director Ariel Bock (Rose Footprint Theatre, outdoors)

For more information and to reserve free tickets, visit shakespeare.org/talks-tours, or call the Box Office at 413.637.3353.

Comments