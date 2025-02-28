Shakespeare & Company's Free Behind The Curtain Talks To Return in March

Behind the Curtain talks begin on Saturday, March 8, and continue through Saturday, August 16.
Theater enthusiasts are invited to go Behind the Curtain this spring and summer, through Shakespeare & Company's series of discussions led by Shakespeare scholar Ann Berman.
Held on select Saturdays throughout the spring and summer at the Shakespeare & Company campus, these free public talks offer audiences insight into the creative process of Season 2025's productions, featuring directors, cast, and design team members as they explore themes, artistic choices, and behind-the-scenes stories.
Behind the Curtain talks begin on Saturday, March 8, and continue through Saturday, August 16:
For more information and to reserve free tickets, visit shakespeare.org/talks-tours, or call the Box Office at 413.637.3353.
