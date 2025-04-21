Second Shows Added With Get The Led Out and Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners at Indian Ranch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to popular demand, Indian Ranch in Webster, MA has added a second show with Get The Led Out on Friday, August 22, 2025 and Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on Saturday, August 23, 2025 as part of the White Claw Summer Concert Series. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, April 25th at 10:00 AM.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart- thumping intensity. A GTLO concert mimics the “light and shade” that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep." Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove- driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!

Aaron Lewis, the Vermont-born powerhouse first found success with Staind – the 2000s-era hard rockers who injected meditative muscle into an era better known for mindless aggression. But while that band is still very much alive, it was never enough to satisfy Lewis’ creative drive. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, a series of solo Country projects have led to two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts – TOWN LINE (2011) and SINNER (2016) – plus a PLATINUM collab with heroes George Jones and Charlie Daniels (“Country Boy”), and a GOLD-certified Billboard No. 1 with “Am I The Only One” in 2021. Lewis’ 2022 solo album followed suit, with FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS emerging as the best-selling Country album in America but he never wrote songs for the stats. No matter the sonic setting, Lewis writes and sings to get his truth out and his latest album THE HILL (2024) is no different.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience on May 31st, Tesla on June 1st, Get The Led Out on June 6th, Cole Swindell on June 15th, Let’s Sing Taylor on June 22nd, Nash Icon Local CountryFest on June 29th, Little River Band on July 6th, Parmalee on July 12th, The Pike GrungeFest on July 13th, The Pike HairFest on July 19th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on July 26th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on July 27th, Flatland Cavalry on August 2nd, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 3rd, Lee Brice on August 16th, Tyler Hubbard on August 17th, Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on August 24th, KC and The Sunshine Band on August 30th, and Face 2 Face - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 31st. More shows will be announced soon.

Comments