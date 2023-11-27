Scottish Fish Will Play a Holiday Show At Club Passim Next Month

Boston-based Celtic group Scottish Fish will mark eleven years of playing together with a holiday performance at Club Passim on December 22. The group of five talented fiddlers - Ava Montesi, Julia Homa, Caroline Dressler, Maggie MacPhail - and cellist Giulia Haible will perform traditional Celtic holiday melodies and their own fiddle and cello interpretations. From childhood to college, this band has entertained audiences across the U.S. with unique arrangements and original compositions. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Scottish Fish presents a fresh take on traditional and contemporary Scottish and Cape Breton music. Their lively and unique arrangements are woven from session music handed down from generations of the tradition's finest players.

They have performed at the Boston Celtic Music Festival, the Bellingham Celtic Festival, Club Passim, and various other public and private venues throughout the United States.

Their music and performances have attracted the attention of programs such as America's Got Talent; and secured an international audience of over one hundred thousand followers on Instagram.

They were a 2015 Club Passim Iguana Fund recipient, which allowed them to release their first album, Splash. In 2019, they released their second record, a 5-track holiday EP titled Tidings. Their newest record, Upscale, produced by pianist and composer Neil Pearlman, was released in October 2022, marking the band's tenth anniversary.

Scottish Fish will also play as part of Passim's 21st annual Boston Celtic Music Festival on Saturday, January 13.

Scottish Fish will perform at Club Passim on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.