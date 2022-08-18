SILVER THREADS, A Tribute To Linda Ronstadt Comes to Barnstable Comedy Club

SILVER THREADS, a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt to Benefit Barnstable Comedy Club Sound System. Hit songs made popular by Linda Ronstadt sung by talented Cape singers!

Looking for a great way to send off the summer while supporting community theater? The cast and musicians of Silver Threads, a musical tribute to Linda Ronstadt, are performing at the Barnstable Comedy Club, located at 3171 Main Street in Barnstable, MA on September 5 at 7:00 p.m. in an effort to help the theater raise funds for an updated sound system. General admission tickets are $35 and can be reserved by calling the Barnstable Comedy Club at 508-362-6333.

All proceeds from ticket sales and concessions will go towards the purchase of the sound system and body mics for use in upcoming musicals at the theater, including the November production of Rock of Ages, directed by Sonia Schonning and featuring Sara Bleything. Donations can also be made by visiting www.barnstablecomedyclu b.org and clicking on Donate. When confirming donation, please specify contribution is for the sound system.