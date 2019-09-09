SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL Begins Rehearsals

With a scheduled October 17th opening, the cast of "Saltonstall's Trial, The Salem Witch Trial's Untold Story" has begun rehearsals on Boston's North Shore.

"As a director, I am thrilled to have such a talented and passionate cast," said Myriam Cyr. "Based on a true story, the play has been in development for three years. After three sold out workshops, we are thrilled to bring the full production to the 560-seat Larcom Theatre, just minutes from Gallows Hill.

"The Salem Witch Trials were instrumental in what would become our constitution. They were the beginning of what would evolve into the American judicial system and the need for separation of church and state. It is exciting to see the cast bring this powerful story to life."

Benjamin Evett, Norton Award-winning actor, takes on the title role of Nathaniel Saltonstall, a well-respected judge called from his hometown of Haverhill to serve on the court of Terminer and Oyer. Confronted with singular irregularities, as the first case begins, Saltonstall, a man of fact and faith, brings into doubt spectral evidence. Questioning the legitimacy of the proceedings, he will need to choose between integrity and self preservation.

Another notable cast member is Hal Scardino who has significant Hollywood experience including "The Indian in the Cupboard", "Searching for Bobby Fischer", and playing opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in "Marvin's Room". Scardino portrays Reverend Rowland Cotton, a young clergyman that falls irretrievably in love with Saltonstall's daughter in the midst of a community gripped by hysteria and fear.

The original story is by New Hampshire author Michael Cormier and the play is cowritten by Cormier and director Myriam Cyr of Beverly, Mass.

There will be 10 performances only Oct. 17-27, at The Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly. Tickets, starting at $19.50, are available at www.punctuate4.org.





