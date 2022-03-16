Roots String Band Corner House To Play At Club Passim Next Month

Boston based celtic band Corner House are back home from their European tour and will play Club Passim Sunday, April 10. Ethan Hawkins (guitar), Louise Bichan (fiddle), Ethan Setiawan (mandolin) and Casey Murray (cellist) will perform songs from their most recent album "Caribou Party," including their single "Sgothan Fada." The band blends Irish, Scottish, Appalachian Stringband, and Bluegrass for a unique sound that has sold out shows across Scotland and Ireland. Tickets are on sale at passim.org.

Abiding by a love for adventure, Corner House finds purpose and solace in the beauty of earth and music. Clinging wholeheartedly to studied traditions, they tend to write and arrange music liberally composed of Irish, Scottish, Appalachian Stringband, and Bluegrass influences.The singular roots music scene of Boston, MA has long been a destination for musicians seeking level footing to build upon. In the autumn of 2017, Corner House debuted at FreshGrass Festival in North Adams, MA, before recording an EP and touring Scotland the following year. Returning from overseas, the three found the illustrious cellist, Casey Murray, living just down the street and invited her to join the fold, unveiling the new line up on a second EP, Smart Folks, released in 2019.

Finding themselves displaced, dispersed and unable to perform or travel due to the pandemic in 2020, plans for recording a debut full-length album were put on the back-burner. The group eventually managed to reconvene safely in July 2020, in the beautiful and inspiring setting of the Pennsylvania countryside, fresh with new compositions, ideas and perspectives. There they laid down their third EP, Caribou Party, released on March 5th 2021. With their full length album How Beautiful It's Been underway, Corner House are optimistic for the future and excited for live music's big come-back!

Check out Corner House's latest single Sgothan Fada.

Corner House will perform at Club Passim April 10, 2022, at 7:00PM. Tickets can be purchased at Passim.org. The show will be streamed on Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/streams.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show. Guests are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago.