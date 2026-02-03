Merrimack Repertory Theatre to Debut World Premiere of KWEEN This February

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Merrimack Repertory Theatre will present Kween, a vibrant and heart-forward new work set in Lowell that celebrates queer identity, Cambodian American heritage, and the courage to speak one’s truth. An MRT Commission, Kween follows Soma, a queer Cambodian American teenager navigating family, culture, and self-expression.

When Soma posts a video performing her original poetry about personal struggles, including her father’s deportation, it quickly goes viral. As Lowell High School’s spoken word contest approaches, Soma must decide if she is brave enough to step up to the mic and claim her story. Told with humor, warmth, and rich characters, Kween builds toward the largest Khmer cultural event of the season, exploring the many ways we author our own paths home.

The production is directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, an acclaimed theater director and educator known for her dynamic work in new plays, socially engaged theater, and championing diverse voices. Kween marks Yousefzadeh’s debut at Merrimack Repertory Theatre.

The creative team includes Brian J. Lilienthal (lighting designer), David Remedios (sound designer), Yao Chen (costume designer), Cristina Todesco (scenic designer), and Camilla Tassi (projection designer), all of whom bring deep expertise and thoughtful artistry to the production.

Originally commissioned by MRT, Kween was adapted into a young adult novel published by HarperCollins’ Quill Tree imprint, extending Soma’s story to readers nationwide while remaining rooted in Lowell’s community. The story continues to resonate, exploring themes of intergenerational trauma, queer identity, and Cambodian heritage.

Cast:

Pichanny Som – A Middlesex Community College theatre student with extensive stage experience, making her MRT debut.

Ray K. Soeun – A queer, first-generation Cambodian American actor from Lowell, making his MRT debut.

Pisay Pao – Actress known for her TV and Off-Broadway work, returning to MRT for her second production (What You Are Now).

Alfredo Antillon – MFA-trained actor based in New York, making his MRT debut.

Brittani J. McBride – Award-winning actor from Oakland, California, making her MRT debut.

Kween is a joyful, emotional, and celebratory exploration of identity, family, and community—a story that honors the power of young voices and the legacies they carry forward.

After Kween, MRT will be welcoming the cast of A Khmer Swan Lake, created in collaboration with the internationally recognized Angkor Dance Troupe (ADT), this groundbreaking performance reimagines the classic Swan Lake through the fusion of Western ballet and traditional Cambodian movement. On stage April 8, 2026 – April 26, 2026.