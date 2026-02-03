Berkshire Pulse Unveils 2026 Summer Programs In Housatonic

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berkshire Pulse has announced its Summer 2026 schedule of dance, music, and creative arts programs for children, teens, and adults. The summer offerings will take place in Housatonic, Massachusetts, and are designed for participants of all experience levels.

The 2026 programs begin with Dance Discovery for ages 8–13, running July 6–10. The week-long program introduces students to multiple dance forms, including ballet, modern, and African dance, with a half-day morning option available for ages 8–9. Dance Adventure, for ages 4–7, will run July 13–17 as a half-day program focused on creative dance, storytelling, and rhythm-based activities.

From July 20–24, Hip Hop and Street Style will be offered for dancers ages 10 through adult. The program combines foundational hip-hop and street-style techniques with discussions of the cultural history and significance of these forms. Musical Theater, open to ages 10 and up, will run July 27 through August 1 and will include instruction in Broadway jazz, voice, acting, and improvisation.

The Young Dancers and Choreographers Intensive, designed for dancers ages 11 and up with at least two years of prior experience, will take place August 3–7 and August 10–14. The two-week intensive will focus on interdisciplinary dance techniques during the first week, followed by contemporary forms, dance-making, improvisation, partnering, and dance filmmaking in the second week.

Pre-registration for Summer 2026 programs will open in February. Registration is available by phone at 413-274-6624 or online.

Berkshire Pulse will continue its accessibility initiatives for Summer 2026, including tuition assistance for students with demonstrated financial need, automatic tuition waivers for EBT and WIC recipients, access to dancewear and shoes for borrowing, Spanish-language enrollment and assistance materials, and an ADA-accessible facility with designated parking and elevator access.