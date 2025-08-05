Review: JOAN at Barrington Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now appearing at Barrington Stage Company’s Boyd-Quinson Theatre is JOAN, a new play honoring the career of late comedy icon Joan Rivers. The work is written by Daniel Goldstein and directed by David Ivers. JOAN is executive produced by Melissa Rivers and Larry Amoros, with Amoros also serving as script supervisor. Originally produced by South Coast Repertory, JOAN is presented as one 100-minute act with no intermission.

Tessa Auberjonois

Photo: Roman Iwasiwka

The cast includes Tessa Auberjonois as Joan / Mrs. Molinsky, Andrew Bobba as Edgar / Dr. Molinsky / Johnny Carson / Others, Elinor Gunn as Melissa / Young Joan, and Zachary Prince as Jimmy / Blake / Harold / Chet / Others. The creative staff / crew includes Assistant Director Rose Schwietz Malla, Audio Engineer and Board Operator Phoebe Albro, Wardrobe Supervisor Virgo Denning, Wardrobe Technician Bryon Martinez-Casteneda, Wig and Makeup Supervisor Alexis Snyder, Electrician and Light Board Operator Emily Youtt, Electrician and Spot Operator Valerie Zaho, Deck Chief Vega Hernandez, Deck Crew Tyler Hughes and Alec Westmoreland, Associate Sound Designer Eric Backus, and Associate Scenic Designer Bridget Lindsay.

JOAN focuses on the icon’s life providing ample examples of her positive outlook, how she broke down barriers, and paved the way for many female comics including Sarah Silverman, Margaret Cho, and Chelsea Handler.

Elinor Gunn, Tessa Auberjonois

Photo by Roman Iwasiwka.

Each of whom have credited Rivers for inspiring them to pursue a male dominated field. This is probably a good point to mention that like those named above, some of the language in JOAN is a bit raw, unfiltered, and adult in nature. I am also reminded that as Steve Martin taught us boomers “comedy isn’t pretty”. It often comes from or near to pain. While there ae certainly plenty of laughs to be had, there is also much pain and tragedy as major milestones in her life unfold. While I believe that much of the content may have previously been in the public sphere, there are some aspects that are explored more intimately. Though I don’t believe anything particularly revealing is uncovered. This is biographical, not an expose but more of a tribute. Melissa knew that the theatre was a huge part of her mother’s life and decided that a play was the appropriate media vehicle in which to do so.

JOAN continues at Barrington Stage Company’s Boyd-Quinson Theatre in Pittsfield through September 20th.

