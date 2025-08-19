Review: KING JAMES at Barrington Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



KING JAMES, a play written by Rajiv Joseph, which premiered in March 2022 at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago is now playing on Barrington Stage Company’s St. Germain Stage. The play begins with the meeting of Matt, a Cleveland bartender with Cavaliers tickets he needs to sell, and Shawn, a writer who has recently published a sort story and wants to buy tickets for the 2003- 2004 season, the “Cav’s” first with LeBron James. The play follows the ups and downs of Matt and Shawn’s friendship, their careers, and LeBron James’ career. Its four scenes take place at the time of the initial meeting in 2003-4; six -and-a half years later at the time of “The Decision” when James decided to leave the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat; in 2014, when James returned to Cleveland; and 2016 when their championship drought ended.

KING JAMES is presented in partnership with Round House Theater and Theater Works Hartford. In it, Matt is played by Gregory Perri, Shawn is played by Blake Morris. Directed by Rob Ruggiero with Scenic Design by Luke Cantarella, Costume Design by Danielle Preston, Lighting Design by John Lasiter, Sound Design by Kevin L. Alexander. The presentation runs 2 hours with one fifteen-minute intermission.

Gregory Perri as Matt, Blake Morris as Shawn

Photos by Roman Iwasiwka

While it is relatively easy to assume, or have concern, that a piece with this title and subject matter may not seem particularly well suited for typical theatergoers, I assure you it is unwarranted. Yes, there are ample sport references, they are not, however, overwhelming. Although not the case for me particularly, I believe that some members of the audience found them surprisingly comforting. The piece is well written, and Joseph does a good job of capturing the awkwardness around male friendships along the lines of the slug in the arm “I love you man”. He weaves a good balance throughout most of the piece. There does seem to be one moment of tension at the end of the “third quarter” that goes unresolved. Although not devastating, it does seem a bit awkward as it deals with the sensitivity of race and as such may have purposely been made awkward in the writing.

Having performed their roles during the January 30 – March 2 run in Hartford, both Morris and Perri know their characters well and are very comfortable with the material and one another. Luke Cantarella’s set delivers a handsome and efficient space for the action that doubles as both a bar in act 1 and a retail store in act 2. There are ample bro-ments of humor, drama, and connection.

Blake Morris at Shawn, Gregory Perri as Matt

Photos by Roman Iwasiwka

While on the surface, a play with basketball and one of its prominent players may seem a bit odd, KING JAMES proves to be a deep exploration of male friendship, its complexities, and how sports can bring people together and create a bond that goes beyond just grabbing a beer and watching the game.

KING JAMES continues on the St. Germain Stage at Barrington Stage Company’s Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center 36 Linden Street in Pittsfield through August 31.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Boston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...