Revels Presents Tom Pixton: A Short History Of The Accordion

Tom Pixton is an International, Balkan, and Scottish folk dance musician.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Revels' Musical Connections series continues with Tom Pixton: A Short History of the Accordion, Sunday, April 25 at 5pm ET, free on Facebook Live!

Explore musical traditions from around the world with the #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections series of FREE intimate salon-style performances and companion podcasts, produced in collaboration with the Mass Cultural Council. The series includes 45-minute salon-style performances with a variety of musical tradition bearers hosted on Facebook Live and followed by a companion podcast produced in collaboration with the Mass Cultural Council and hosted by the MCC's Folk Arts & Heritage Program Manager, Maggie Holtzberg.

The next free #RevelsConnects Facebook event is with the legendary Tom Pixton, an International, Balkan, and Scottish folk dance musician who's been active in a variety of traditional music scenes for more than 30 years. Tom has been a regular Revels performer since 1997 as an accordionist, arranger, singer, band leader, and friend. In this presentation, Tom will give an overview of the accordion's origins and history, playing on four types of accordions from his own collection. The music presented will range from Cajun, Canadian, Armenian, and Bulgarian, to Chinese, Laotion, Mexican, and Azeri.

Join us for this fascinating #RevelsConnects presentation and embark on a historical journey through accordion music from around the world!

Direct Link: www.facebook.com/therevels/live The event is FREE and open to the public.


