Reagle Music Theatre Students Apply Virtual Workshop Skills As They Go Back To School

Virtual Summer Educational Program Prepared Many for Fall Online Learning

Students who participated in the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston Youth Theatre Workshop this summer head back to school this Fall, either in person or remotely, armed with new confidence in their performance abilities and new online learning skills. Led by Education Director Lenni Stone, the 2020 summer workshop series brought students and teachers together virtually in two separate two-week sessions.

According to Stone, Reagle adapted quickly to virtual learning for its summer theatre workshops, allowing students, teachers, and special guests to interact and collaborate in a series of group instruction and individual master classes. Sessions included stage combat, puppetry, Shakespeare, circus, choreography, and Q&As with Broadway professionals.

In a special "Summer Vacation" video produced by workshop staff and volunteers, students discuss the "favorite things" they learned during their unique virtual workshop sessions.

Reagle Music Theatre Educational Programs are funded through the generous support of individual donors, grants, and local businesses. Recently Reagle Music Theatre raised $150,000 in a special COVID-19 relief drive called Arts Feed Our Hearts.

Proceeds from this relief fund will enable Reagle Music Theatre to continue producing original online programming and engage students in seasonal virtual Youth Workshops as long as the COVID-19 shutdown is mandated. Contingency plans for the 2021 season are being developed to deliver "Broadway at your doorstep" online, in person, outdoors or indoors - conforming to whatever guidelines local, state, and federal authorities dictate.

Donations may continue to be made to Reagle Music Theatre anytime via the website's secure donor portal ReagleMusicTheatre.com/Support.

