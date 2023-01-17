Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RUMOURS: THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE SHOW Comes to Indian Ranch in July

The performance is on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through January 27th for just $20.

Relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show!

Formed in the Summer of 2012 in Los Angeles, California, RUMOURS made their debut at the infamous Roxy Theatre on Sunset Strip and within months would be seen worldwide on AXS TV's World's Greatest Tribute Bands.

RUMOURS has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band's legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, RUMOURS takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show.

The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Rebecca Fishman as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood (Rooney), Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham (Rooney), and Nic Johns (The Motels & Ben Lee).

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Get The Led Out on June 10th, Chase Rice on July 1st, and The Mavericks on July 22nd. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on Sunday, July 9, 2023 go on-sale Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $20, from January 21-27. Gates for Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show will open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.




The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) and the North Shore Civic Ballet third winter clothing drive was a success!  The drive, which ran from November 1 through December 10, 2022, collected over 160 garments and expanded upon the momentum of the 2021 drive collecting winter coats for people of all ages and new pajama sets for children. 
The Barnstable Comedy Club, located at 3171 Main Street in Barnstable, will present AN INSPECTOR CALLS by J.B. Priestley. James F. Ring directs this classic British thriller which opens on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 and continues through March 19 with performances at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM.
The Young Company Winter Festival, performed by students in grades 4-12, brings together budding young artists and their professional teams to present jaw dropping storytelling at its finest.
2023 is in full swing and Hanover Theatre has lots of fun events coming up! Tickets for Paddington Gets in a Jam are officially on sale.

