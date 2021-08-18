REVELS RIVERSING Celebrates The Equinox With Music & Song

Lift your voice in song - and in person - as Revels waves goodbye to summer and welcomes in the fall at the 17th annual Revels RiverSing at the Herter Park Amphitheater in Allston!

Hosted by Revels music director George Emlen, this year's RiverSing features the dynamic singer, pianist, and song leader Dr. Kathy Bullock, all the way from Berea, Kentucky! Joining Kathy on stage as soloists and song leaders are jazz great Stan Strickland, the multi-talented David Coffin, and the Brooklyn-based (but Boston-bred) jazz vocalist, Claire Dickson.

For the first time, the Stan Strickland RiverSing Jazz Quartet will be our featured band. Stan has graced the RiverSing stage (and Sun-Moon boat!) for many years on soprano saxophone and as a vocal soloist, and we are thrilled to welcome him back this year as bandleader. Ken Field and the Revolutionary Snake Ensemble will fill Herter Park with their joyful sound beginning at 5:00 pm as our family activities begin. Rounding out our roster are the Revels RiverSing Chorus, the Revels RiverSing Children - and YOU! Bring your best voices. Song sheets will be available online and onsite so we can all sing along!

Family Activities provided by Revels and the Charles River Conservatory begin in Herter Park at 5:00 pm. Then join us for a puppet-filled "Parade to the Amp" at 5:45 pm! (Puppets provided by the Puppeteers Cooperative); Singing in the Amphitheater will start at 6:00 pm sharp! Herter Park offers plenty of free parking, a pop-up Beer Garden, and a concession stand for food and drink.

Begun as a partnership with the Charles River Conservancy in 2004, Revels RiverSing is a participatory music event filled with music, magic and songs celebrating the change of seasons and the splendor of the Charles River and its parklands. While puppets and whimsy may abound, the heart of RiverSing is the communal singing and the joyful spirit that comes with it.

Revels RiverSing is a Rain or Shine event. In the event of unsettled or severe weather, Revels will post updates on its website (www.revels.org). For more information on the 17th annual Revels RiverSing, please visit www.revels.org/riversing.