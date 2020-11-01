Plymouth Arts Center Offers Free “Take, Then Make” Holiday Ornaments for Families
Start getting into the holiday spirit with FREE Ornament Making, a gift from the Plymouth Arts Center.
Please register by November 30th, 2020. Call the PAC at 920-892-8409 or register online to claim your free ornament kits for the whole family!
Pick up times are December 4 from 4:00-7:00pm or December 5 from 8:30-10:30am
**Ornament options include**
Option #1 - Festive Yarn Tree- great for toddlers
Option #2 - Popsicle Snowman- simple, quick construction
Option #3- "JOY" Embroidery Hoop- one per household, please, 4" diameter
With a little something for all ages, the Plymouth Arts Center will have all materials (besides adhesives) packaged & ready for an easy pick up!
Pre-registration is needed before November 30, 2020