Plymouth Arts Center Offers Free “Take, Then Make” Holiday Ornaments for Families

Start getting into the holiday spirit with FREE Ornament Making, a gift from the Plymouth Arts Center.

Please register by November 30th, 2020. Call the PAC at 920-892-8409 or register online to claim your free ornament kits for the whole family!

Pick up times are December 4 from 4:00-7:00pm or December 5 from 8:30-10:30am

**Ornament options include**

Option #1 - Festive Yarn Tree- great for toddlers

Option #2 - Popsicle Snowman- simple, quick construction

Option #3- "JOY" Embroidery Hoop- one per household, please, 4" diameter

With a little something for all ages, the Plymouth Arts Center will have all materials (besides adhesives) packaged & ready for an easy pick up!

Pre-registration is needed before November 30, 2020

