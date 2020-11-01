Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Plymouth Arts Center Offers Free “Take, Then Make” Holiday Ornaments for Families

Article Pixel

Start getting into the holiday spirit with FREE Ornament Making, a gift from the Plymouth Arts Center.

Nov. 1, 2020  

Plymouth Arts Center Offers Free “Take, Then Make” Holiday Ornaments for Families

Start getting into the holiday spirit with FREE Ornament Making, a gift from the Plymouth Arts Center.

Please register by November 30th, 2020. Call the PAC at 920-892-8409 or register online to claim your free ornament kits for the whole family!

Pick up times are December 4 from 4:00-7:00pm or December 5 from 8:30-10:30am

**Ornament options include**

Option #1 - Festive Yarn Tree- great for toddlers

Option #2 - Popsicle Snowman- simple, quick construction

Option #3- "JOY" Embroidery Hoop- one per household, please, 4" diameter

With a little something for all ages, the Plymouth Arts Center will have all materials (besides adhesives) packaged & ready for an easy pick up!

Pre-registration is needed before November 30, 2020


Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Beth Malone Sings FUN HOME, WILD PARTY & More Tonight On The Seth Concert Series
  • Arts Council England Commissions England's Performing Arts Showcase Consortium
  • 9 Beth Malone Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Traverse Theatre Launches Monthly Virtual Happenings