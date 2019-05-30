Photo Flash: Get A First Look At HOLD THESE TRUTHS at Barrington Stage

Joel de la Fuente (Amazon's "The Man in the High Castle," "Hemlock Grove") is reprising his Drama Desk nominated role as Gordon Hirabayashi and 30 other characters in Jeanne Sakata's powerful and timely award-winning play Hold These Truths for a limited run on the St Germain Stage at The Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, 36 Linden Street, Pittsfield, MA through June 8.

Barrington Stage ushered in their 25th anniversary season with previews of Hold These Truths on May 22 and celebrated opening night on May 25. The production was sponsored in part by Carl and Alfred Maynard & Dick Ziter and Eric Reimer. Scroll down for photos of opening night.

Helmed by Lisa Rothe, the creative team also includes scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, lighting d! esign by Cat Tate Starmer, sound design by Daniel Kluger, costume design by Margaret E. Weedon, with production stage manager Mary K. Botosan.

The play tells the story of unsung American hero Gordon Hirabayashi, who fought passionately for the Constitution against an unexpected adversary: his own country. During World War II, he refused to report to a detention center, launching a 50-year journey from college to courtroom and eventually a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

During WWII in Seattle, University of Washington student Gordon Hirabayashi fights the US government's orders to forcibly remove and mass incarcerate all people of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast. As he struggles to reconcile his country's betrayal with his passionate belief in the US Constitution, Gordon begins a 50-year journey toward a greater understanding of America's triumphs---and a confrontation with its failures.

Last year, Joel de la Fuente performed to rave! reviews in Jeanne Sakata award-winning solo show Hold These Truths at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. The production scooped up three 2018 Theatre Bay Area Awards last year including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction for Lisa Rothe and Outstanding Principal Performance for Joel de la Fuente. Hold These Truths originally received its New York Premiere with Epic Theatre Ensemble in 2012 and Joel de la Fuente was nominated for the 2013 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Hold These Truths will have a Cafe Chat following the performance on May 31st and a talkback following the performance on June 5.

Both single tickets and 2019 season passes are now on sale and available at www.barringtonstageco.org or by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting the Mainstage box office (30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201). Tickets range from $20 to $75.





