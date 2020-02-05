Open Door Theater Will Launch its 40th Season With INTO THE WOODS

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). And Open Door Theater of Acton, MA is still one of the only theater companies in the nation staging full-scale productions featuring actors who are Deaf, are on the Autism spectrum, have Down's Syndrome, and possess mobility and cognitive challenges.

Accessible productions are popping up on Broadway and around Massachusetts. Many know that accessible theater makes accommodations so a wider range of audiences can enjoy live performances, and includes open captioning, American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation, Audio Description and sensory-friendly shows.

For its 40th season, Open Door Theater is performing Into the Woods (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine) with ground-breaking casting in addition to accessible performances. Over 35 percent of the cast self-identify as having disabilities. The multi-generational production includes actors ages 9 and up as well as a service dog.

"This extraordinary musical is about the unexpected consequences of making a wish," says director Alecia Thomas of Holliston, MA. "Audiences are going to be delighted by this fast-paced, witty musical performed by a talented and diverse cast that ultimately has a message of acceptance."

"We are one of the only theater groups in the nation to showcase artists with diversity," says Sam Gould of Boxborough, MA, the president and executive producer of Open Door. "In addition to inclusive casting, we offer a sensory friendly experience, open captioning, live American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation, and live audio description at our performances."

John Furtado is an actor on the Autism spectrum who is playing the lead role of Jack. John started performing with Open Door in 2006 and is now in college majoring in theater and achieving Dean's List recognition. "I enjoy acting and playing different characters," says Furtado. "I love being part of Open Door and meeting new people."

John will be joined onstage by Norma Aldana, a Deaf actor who is the production's Director of ASL and playing the role of Rapunzel. Kellie Tracey, a Deaf actor, is the Narrator voiced by a multi-generational Greek chorus of voices that will be singing and speaking her lines.

Presented through special arrangement with MTI and with the support of the Acton Boxborough United Way, Astra Foundation, and the cultural councils of Westford, Acton-Boxborough, Littleton, Sudbury and Concord, which in turn are supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Performances

Friday, March 27th at 7:00pm / ASL

Saturday, March 28th at 7:00pm / ASL

Sunday, March 29th at 1:00pm / ASL

Friday, April 3rd at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 4th at 1:00pm / sensory friendly, shortened yet complete performance of Act I only

Saturday April 4th at 7:00pm / audio described

Sunday, April 5th at 1:00pm

Over the company's 40-year history, Open Door has provided opportunities for underserved audiences to enjoy live theater. Tickets are $15 ($12 for sensory friendly) with assigned seating. For tickets and show details visit www.opendoortheater.org.





