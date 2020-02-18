New York Neo-Futurists Will Present THE INFINITE WRENCH

BabsonARTS has announced a very special presentation - The Infinite Wrench presented by the New York-Neo Futurists, in an evening of 30 original plays performed in random order on Wednesday, February 26 at 7:00pm at the Carling-Sorenson Theater at Babson College, Forest Street, Wellesley.



The Infinite Wrench is a barrage of 30 original plays performed in random order-a theatrical race against an onstage clock set for one hour. Each play offers something different, be it funny, profound, elegant, disgusting, topical, irrelevant, terrifying, or a song; all are truthful and tackle the here-and-now, inspired by the lived experiences of the performers.



About the New York-Neo-Futurists: In 2017, the New York Neo-Futurists in conjunction with the companies in Chicago and San Francisco, began delving into a new weekly Neo-Futurist show. With 43 years of collective history performing Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, the ensembles are now collaborating on the next chapter of our late night productions, experimenting in Neo-Futurism in our new ongoing weekly show: The Infinite Wrench.



In New York, Chicago, San Francisco and beyond, the Neo-Futurists continue to expose and explore new artistic territory, all consistent with the original mission to create interactive, highly personal, emotionally and intellectually challenging art for the general public.



BabsonARTS presents visual and performing arts events and exhibitions at the Sorenson Center for the Arts and other venues on the campus of Babson College in Wellesley, MA. Program offerings include visiting artists, performers, and speakers; and the activities of Babson's faculty-directed student groups. The mission of BabsonARTS is to serve the educational needs of students, to provide cultural avenues to the residents of communities surrounding the campus, and to explore the connections among entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity through the arts.

For more information call 781.239.5880 or visit www.babsonarts.org.





