Photos: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Little Theatre Of Fall River

Sunday in the Park with George is opening on Thursday, January 22, at Little Theatre of Fall River, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, and Directed by Aaron Gendreau-Visco. Check out photos below!

Inspired by Georges Seurat’s painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, the Pulitzer Prize–winning musical unfolds in two acts. Act I follows the obsessive painter Georges Seurat as he works to complete his masterpiece, struggling to balance artistic discipline with personal relationships, particularly his connection to Dot. The figures within the painting come to life, revealing inner conflicts and longings as Seurat sacrifices intimacy in pursuit of artistic perfection. Act II shifts forward a century to the 1980s, focusing on Seurat’s great-grandson, George, a contemporary artist facing creative stagnation who ultimately reconnects with his artistic purpose through the legacy of his ancestor.

The cast is led by Chris Spencer as George and Erin Murphy as Dot/ Marie. The cast also includes Tracy Fiore as Old Lady/ Blair Daniels, David Faria as Jules/ Bob Greenberg, Jessalyn Sadler-Correa as Yvonne/ Naomi Eisen, Anne Borges as The Nurse/ Mrs./ Harriet Pawling, Nadine Goulet as Frieda/ Betty, Stephen Kalogeras as Fritz/ Dennis, Patrick Koshewa as Soldier/ Alex, Lizzy Newbold as Celeste #1/ Waitress, Elle Gendreau as Céleste #2/ Elaine, Doug Woolever as Mr./ Lee Randolph, Ethan Lazaro as A Boatman/ Charles Redmond, Isabel Alvarez-Correa as Louise, and Jason Gendreau-Visco as Louie/ Billy Webster.

The creative team includes music director Bobby Perry, scenic designer David Allen Jeffrey, lighting supervision by David Faria, sound design by Joel Marcucilli, and props design by Nelia Faria. Costumes are designed by Mr. Gendreau-Visco. Kerie Gendreau serves as production stage manager, with Emma Guillotte as assistant stage manager.

Performances will take place January 22–24 and January 29–31 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances scheduled for January 25 and February 1 at 2:00 p.m.

Founded in 1935, Little Theatre of Fall River is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and one of the oldest continuously operating theatre companies in the United States. The company has presented productions to the Greater Fall River community for more than 90 years and is a multiple Moss Hart Award recipient.



Chris Spencer

Elle Gendreau

Nadine Goulet and Stephen Kalogeras

Anne Borges. Jessalyn Sadler-Correa, and David Faria

Chris Spencer and Erin Murphy

Chris Spencer and Erin Murphy

Chris Spencer