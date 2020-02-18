New Repertory Theatre Will Present LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

New Repertory Theatre presents Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. This biographical play with music by Lanie Robertson tells the incredible story of an icon who consistently battled racism, abuse, and addiction for her chance to sing. The production runs March 28 through April 19, 2020 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.

About Lady Day

It's 1959 in a bar in South Philadelphia for one of Billie Holiday's final performances before her untimely death. At an intimate evening with Billie and her pianist, Holiday's most famous songs are interlaced with reminiscences from her life, told with her unique, salty humor. Featuring "What a Little Moonlight Can Do" and "Strange Fruit."

"We are delighted to produce this classic and beautiful 40s jazz era show with such a talented New Rep Lady Day, Lydia "LovelySinger" Harrell. We are excited to show audiences our unique immersive experience through the artistic vision of direction and set design with the use of on-stage seating and more." Shares New Rep Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt.

Lady Day at a Glance

Company: New Repertory Theatre

Artistic Director: Michael J. Bobbitt◊

Production: Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Venue: MainStage Theater | Mosesian Center for the Arts

321 Arsenal Street | Watertown, MA 02472

Book, Music, Lyrics: Lanie Robertson

Director: Summer L. Williams

Stage Manager(s): Brian M. Robillard*

Cast:

Lydia Harrell Billie Holiday

Production Team: Hannah Huling Production Manager

David Coleman Music Director

Cristina Todesco° Scenic Designer

Penney Pinette Costume Designer

Jen Fok Lighting Designer

Dan Krugman Sound Board Operator

Lucas Dixon Production Assistant

Eva Chastain Production Assistant

Sam Martin Properties

Katie Hoolsema Lamm Master Electrician

* Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA)

◊ Denotes member of Stage Directors & Choreographers Society

° Denotes member of USA/IATSE

Performance Schedule: Saturday, March 28, 8:00PM Preview 1

Sunday, March 29, 4:00pm Preview 2

Monday, March 30, 7:30PM Press Opening

Thursday, April 2, 7:30PM

Friday, April 3, 8:00PM

Saturday, April 4, 3:00PM Symposium Spotlight

Saturday, April 4, 8:00PM

Sunday, April 5, 2:00 PM Talk About

Thursday, April 9, 1:00PM Talk About

Thursday, April 9, 7:00PM

Friday, April 10, 8:00PM

Saturday, April 11, 3:00PM Open Caption

Saturday, April 11, 8:00PM Talk About

Sunday, April 12, 2:00PM Talk About

Wednesday, April 15, 7:30PM

Thursday, April 16, 7:30PM

Friday, April 17, 8:00PM Talk About

Saturday, April 18, 3:00PM

Saturday, April 18, 8:00PM

Sunday, April 19, 2:00PM Talk About & Closing

Tickets: $25 + Up. Student, senior, and group discounts available.

Telephone: 617-923-8487, Online: newrep.org

In Person: 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays through Saturdays

Mosesian Center for the Arts

321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You