New Repertory Theatre Will Present LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
New Repertory Theatre presents Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. This biographical play with music by Lanie Robertson tells the incredible story of an icon who consistently battled racism, abuse, and addiction for her chance to sing. The production runs March 28 through April 19, 2020 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.
About Lady Day
It's 1959 in a bar in South Philadelphia for one of Billie Holiday's final performances before her untimely death. At an intimate evening with Billie and her pianist, Holiday's most famous songs are interlaced with reminiscences from her life, told with her unique, salty humor. Featuring "What a Little Moonlight Can Do" and "Strange Fruit."
"We are delighted to produce this classic and beautiful 40s jazz era show with such a talented New Rep Lady Day, Lydia "LovelySinger" Harrell. We are excited to show audiences our unique immersive experience through the artistic vision of direction and set design with the use of on-stage seating and more." Shares New Rep Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt.
Lady Day at a Glance
Company: New Repertory Theatre
Artistic Director: Michael J. Bobbitt◊
Production: Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Venue: MainStage Theater | Mosesian Center for the Arts
321 Arsenal Street | Watertown, MA 02472
Book, Music, Lyrics: Lanie Robertson
Director: Summer L. Williams
Stage Manager(s): Brian M. Robillard*
Cast:
Lydia Harrell Billie Holiday
Production Team: Hannah Huling Production Manager
David Coleman Music Director
Cristina Todesco° Scenic Designer
Penney Pinette Costume Designer
Jen Fok Lighting Designer
Dan Krugman Sound Board Operator
Lucas Dixon Production Assistant
Eva Chastain Production Assistant
Sam Martin Properties
Katie Hoolsema Lamm Master Electrician
* Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA)
◊ Denotes member of Stage Directors & Choreographers Society
° Denotes member of USA/IATSE
Performance Schedule: Saturday, March 28, 8:00PM Preview 1
Sunday, March 29, 4:00pm Preview 2
Monday, March 30, 7:30PM Press Opening
Thursday, April 2, 7:30PM
Friday, April 3, 8:00PM
Saturday, April 4, 3:00PM Symposium Spotlight
Saturday, April 4, 8:00PM
Sunday, April 5, 2:00 PM Talk About
Thursday, April 9, 1:00PM Talk About
Thursday, April 9, 7:00PM
Friday, April 10, 8:00PM
Saturday, April 11, 3:00PM Open Caption
Saturday, April 11, 8:00PM Talk About
Sunday, April 12, 2:00PM Talk About
Wednesday, April 15, 7:30PM
Thursday, April 16, 7:30PM
Friday, April 17, 8:00PM Talk About
Saturday, April 18, 3:00PM
Saturday, April 18, 8:00PM
Sunday, April 19, 2:00PM Talk About & Closing
Tickets: $25 + Up. Student, senior, and group discounts available.
Telephone: 617-923-8487, Online: newrep.org
In Person: 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays through Saturdays
Mosesian Center for the Arts
321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472