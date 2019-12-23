New Rep Receives Grant from Foundation for MetroWest

The Foundation for MetroWest has awarded New Repertory Theatre a grant valuing $5,000 for New Rep's touring educational initiatives: Classic Repertory Company and Thurgood on Tour.

"It is a great honor to receive this grant from the Foundation for MetroWest," says New Rep Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt. "To be acknowledged for our innovative exploration of the intersection of education and theatre arts means a great deal to our company. On behalf of the entire New Rep family, I'd like to thank the Foundation for MetroWest for this award."

New Repertory Theatre is the award-winning, professional theatre company in residence at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA. For 35 years, New Rep has been a leader of self-produced theatre in greater Boston, producing contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, and musicals in the 340-seat MainStage Theater. Committed to sparking conversation, New Rep schedules various programs for lifelong learning in the arts, including its Classic Repertory Company, Insider Experiences, post-show discussions, and Spotlight Symposium Series.

New Repertory Theatre produces plays that speak powerfully to the essential ideas of our time. Through the passion and electricity of live theater performed to the highest standards of excellence, New Rep expands and challenges the human spirit of both artists and audience. New Rep presents world premieres, contemporary and classic works in several intimate settings. We are committed to education and outreach, including special dedication to the creation of innovative in-school programming and providing access to underserved audiences. New Rep is an active advocate for the arts and a major voice in the national dialogue defining the role of theater in our culture.

Classic Repertory Company (CRC) is New Rep's flagship educational outreach program, bringing theatrical experiences to schools, senior centers, universities, summer camps, and presenting organizations throughout New England. CRC produces streamlined, inventive, original 90-minute adaptations of Shakespeare and classic novels. We seek not only to entertain, but to create a space for critical thinking, risk-taking, conversation, and shared experience. Every performance is accompanied by comprehensive study guides, a pre-show introduction, and a post-show discussion with the actors. We also offer workshops that may be booked alongside the performance, or as a stand-alone experience!

New Repertory Theatre's critically-acclaimed production of Thurgood is available on tour throughout New England. Thurgood spans Justice Thurgood Marshall's impressive career as a lawyer, arguing such landmark cases as Brown v. Board of Education. This impressive biographical work is a remarkable tribute to Marshall's enduring legacy as the first African-American to sit on the Supreme Court.

Established in 1995, the Foundation for MetroWest is the only community foundation serving the 33 cities and towns in the region. We promote philanthropy in the region, help donors maximize the impact of their local giving, serve as a resource for local nonprofits and enhance the quality of life for all our residents. Since inception, the Foundation has granted $18 million to charitable organizations and currently stewards more than $25 million in charitable assets for current needs and future impact. To learn more, please visit www.foundationformetrowest.org or call 508-647-2260.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You