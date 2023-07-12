Museum Of Russian Icons Seeks New Curator

The Museum of Russian Icons offers a unique opportunity to play an important role in shaping a leading institute for icons and Eastern Christian art in the USA. The Museum is currently in the last phase of a reorientation and rebranding project, and its new plans will be shared with the public in the second half of 2023. The curator will also spearhead the Study Center which will be an essential part of the new Museum.

The Museum seeks a dynamic and highly motivated individual who is excited by this challenge. The ideal candidate will be an experienced, published scholar passionately interested in the arts of the Eastern Christian world, and deeply committed to the Museum's mission. The ideal candidate should be fully able to employ the latest technologies to connect to global audiences. The candidate reports to and works closely with Executive Director Simon Morsink.

The Museum of Russian Icons, founded in 2006 by the American entrepreneur Gordon Lankton, holds the most comprehensive collection of Russian icons in the US, as well as a growing collection of Greek, Veneto-Cretan, and Ethiopian icons. The Museum serves as a place for contemplation and for experiencing the beauty and spirituality of icons. The permanent collection and temporary exhibitions offer unparalleled opportunities to situate Eastern Christian art within a global context and to explore its connection to contemporary concerns and ideas. The Museum's Study Center stimulates object-based learning and multidisciplinary research and aims to share its research in the field of Eastern Christian art with wide audiences through an active slate of academic and public programs.

Essential Functions and Responsibilities:

Maintain and care for the collections.

Research, propose, and organize high-level exhibitions.

Develop and lead the Study Center, including the library, in collaboration with the Executive Director.

Organize and moderate conferences and lectures, online and in person.

Publish proceedings of conferences on the website and act as key author for online content.

Collaborate with Executive Director to refine collections through acquisitions and de-accessioning.

Maintain extensive contacts with curators, scholars, donors, collectors, dealers, and consultants.

Work closely with Registrar, restorers, contractors, and others participating in art installations.

Work with marketing staff to generate publicity for exhibitions and initiatives.

Oversee the galleries, including related signage, labels, and printed and online museum publications.

Deliver talks on the permanent collection and special projects or exhibitions.

Experience and Skills:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Minimum of three years of museum or institutional experience.

Proven record of scholarly research and publishing in area(s) of specialty.

Proven ability to execute complex projects, preferably exhibitions or other public-facing initiatives.

Strong computer skills and an interest in contributing to the Museum's social media platforms.

Superior ability to present ideas and projects.

Strong planning and project management skills.

Able to directly engage with diversity, equity, access, and inclusion (DEAI) initiatives at the Museum.

Education:

PhD in art history or equivalent through publications with a focus on icons and Eastern Christian art.

Personal Qualities:

Result-driven

Intellectually rigorous

Creative and innovative

Inspirational, passionate, curious

Generous and collaborative team worker

Possessing superior judgment, discretion, tact, and diplomacy

Staff Position

Full Time, 40 hours per week (part-time may be considered)

Salary Range

$80,000–$95,000 (with extensive benefits)

Working conditions:

Hybrid (at the Museum in Clinton MA and remote). Flexible hours.

How to Apply:

Please send your application incl. a letter of interest, a resume, and names of 3 references to Simon Morsink, Executive Director: jobs@museumofrussianicons.org. No phone calls please.

Consideration of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.