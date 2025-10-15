Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning Merz Trio will perform at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, November 9, at 3:00 p.m. The concert is part of the Spire’s Sunday Serenades series, which features performances across a range of genres on select Sunday afternoons.

Composed of pianist Amy Yang, violinist Brigid Coleridge, and cellist Julia Yang, Merz Trio is acclaimed for its dynamic programming and innovative interdisciplinary collaborations. The group’s narrative style seamlessly weaves together classical standards, new music, and original arrangements of both familiar and forgotten works, often enhanced by spoken narration from the performers. Tickets are on sale now at spirecenter.org.

Merz Trio is also known for integrating music and text into immersive concert experiences, including Those Secret Eyes (2019), a recital-theater work inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth, and Ink Spills (2021), an album and concert project that interlaces Ravel’s Trio with poetry and diaries from the same era.

Dedicated to elevating overlooked voices, the Trio’s arrangements celebrate composers and artists such as Hildegard von Bingen, Lili and Nadia Boulanger, Joséphine Baker, and traditional Irish melodies.

“Each concert in our Sunday Serenades series highlights artists who bring something fresh and imaginative to the stage,” said Bob Hollis, President of the Spire Center for Performing Arts. “Merz Trio embodies the spirit of innovation and creativity that this series is all about—their ability to blend storytelling, music, and discovery makes for an unforgettable experience.”

Merz Trio has earned top honors at several major competitions, including first prizes at the Fischoff and Chesapeake International Chamber Music Competitions and the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition in New York City.

Upcoming Sunday Serenades performances at the Spire Center include Ball in the House on November 16, Mambo Big Band featuring Eguie Castrillo and Edmar Colon on December 7, and The Calyx Piano Trio on January 18.