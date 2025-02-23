Meri Stypinski, Michael Underhill and More Will Star in The Hanover Theatre's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hanover Theatre Repertory's (THT Rep's) 2024-2025 season concludes with Shakespeare's famous battle of the sexes, Much Ado About Nothing, April 10-27, 2025.

Director Brendon Fox, recently announced as the new artistic director of Peterborough Players, returns to the Jean McDonough Arts Center following successful productions of The Winter's Tale, Judith, and Twelfth Night.

THT Rep's Much Ado About Nothing stars Meri Stypinski* (The Crucible, THT Rep) as Beatrice, Michael Underhill* (Witch, The Huntington Theatre Company) as Benedick, Steve Barkhimer* (The Glass Menagerie, THT Rep) as Leonato, Michael Baratta (August: Osage County, Franklin Performing Arts Company) as Antonio, Stella Chinchilla (The Moors, Clark University Players) as Hero, Kelly Letourneau* (Three Sisters, Two Rivers Theater) as Margaret, Robert Thorpe II (Othello, Dream Role Players) as Claudio, Levin Valayil* ("Descendants: Rise of Red," Disney+) as Don Pedro, Abuzar Farrukh (Big Big Sky, Chester Theatre Company) as Don John, Robert Isaacson (Macbeth, THT Rep) as Borachio, Alexa Cadete (The Crucible, THT Rep) as Conrade, and Diego Arciniegas* (Dead End, The Huntington Theatre Company) as Dogberry.

The cast will also feature THT Rep's Worc at Play students including Ethan Brunelle, Kyle Hargrove, Matthew Johnson, Regina Krawiec, Yaitza Rodriguez and Lena Vani.

A delightful romp, Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing follows the tangled affairs of Benedick and Beatrice, two fiercely independent souls engaged in a battle of wits, and the sweet courtship of Claudio and Hero, whose young love is threatened by jealousy and deception. This sharp-tongued comedy proves that, sometimes, the biggest fuss is made over absolutely nothing at all.

Joining Fox on Much Ado About Nothing's creative team are Associate Director Dr. Kathryn Moncrief, Scenic Designer Jeffrey Petersen, Costume Designer Penney Pinette, Sound Designer Scott O'Brien, Lighting Designer Stephen Petrilli, Fight Choreographer Robert Isaacson, Dance Choreographer Sarah Lucie and Voice, Speech and Text Coach Livy Scanlon.

The production and stage management team includes Production Manager Lisa Hackman, Wardrobe Supervisor Perri Sylvester, Production Stage Manager Jane Siebels*, and Assistant Stage Manager Jess Brennan*. *Member, Actors' Equity Association

Tiered tickets from $12-$200. Click here to learn more about our tiered ticket pricing. Please contact the box office at 877.571.7469 for more information. Stay tuned for details on student matinees for this production. Groups of 10 or more: Book your group early and save money!

About THT Rep

The mission of THT Rep is to engage, entertain and energize audiences with dynamic theatrical events made in and for Worcester, with a focus on classics, modern classics and classics-inspired works. In short: vital cities have vital downtowns, and vital downtowns have great professional theatre.

About The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts is a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, which owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (THT) and, on behalf of the Worcester Cultural Coalition (WCC), manages Worcester's BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC). All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

