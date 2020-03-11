Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy to Bring MOTION PICTURES TOUR to the Boch Center Wang Theatre

The Boch Center and NS2 announced that acclaimed dance duo and brothers Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy will bring their Motion Pictures Tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 8:00PM. Their third nationwide tour features special guests, spouses, and celebrated dancers Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10:00AM.

Take a trip through the most memorable movie moments through the eyes of Maks & Val. The foursome will reimagine some of your favorite dancing movie scenes as well as bring motion to iconic scenes where there was none before. Experience a dance driven narrative woven together by the movies that have moved us all.

"We are thrilled to get the whole family together to bring this incredible tour to life for our fans," Maks said of the tour. "Movies have inspired all of us in our creative pursuits, and we can't wait to pay homage to our favorite films through the medium we love most, dance!" Speaking on the family affair, Peta said, "We couldn't think of a better way to spend our summer, doing what we love for our amazing fans."

Val added, "In our past tours, we have dug into our own personal stories, allowing fans an inside look into what it took to become the men and women we are today. This time, we are so excited to take our audience on a whole new adventure and show them a night at the movies through our eyes." Jenna continued, "This is going to be so much fun performing familiar and iconic movie moments reimagined live on stage and set to our dancing for our fans. We can't wait for the audience to see it!"

The Latin and ballroom dance foursome are no stranger to sharing the stage as Dancing with the Stars alums, boasting six Mirror Ball championships collectively between them. Although Maks & Val have been on tour together twice prior, Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour marks the first time the four will bring their talents together for a nationwide tour in what is sure to be a must-see dance event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.

DETAILS

WHAT: Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour

WHEN: Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 8:00PM

WHERE: Boch Center Wang Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00AM

TICKETS: Tickets start at $59.50 / VIP Packages Available

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by phone at 800.982.ARTS and via Ticketmaster.





