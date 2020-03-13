Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center Temporarily Closes

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Dear Mahaiwe Community,

With the health and safety of our community in mind and in accordance with the recommendations of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Town of Great Barrington, and other governmental bodies, we are dimming the lights at the Mahaiwe for the coming month to support efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Effective March 13, the theater will be closed to the public. Performances are canceled through Friday, April 10, and the Box Office will be accessible by phone only.

The Mahaiwe has a 115-year history of serving our community with performances that inspire, provoke, and comfort. We did not make these decisions lightly, knowing the importance of art to our collective well-being in difficult times, and knowing what a key role the Mahaiwe plays in the strength of the southern Berkshires. As we navigate this unprecedented situation in real time, we will actively communicate with our patrons, and work to be ready to welcome audiences back as soon as that is possible.

We are continuing to pay our staff and artists, so your support continues to be vital and we remain, as always, grateful to have you in our community. If you are able to consider donating your ticket to the theater or accepting exchange credit (to apply to a future performance) instead of requesting a refund, it would mean so much to us. Thank you in advance for your consideration.

If you have tickets to a cancelled performance, please contact the Mahaiwe box office at 413.528.0100 Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4:00pm.

Janis Martinson

Acting Executive Director





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You