MUSICA SACRA Celebrates 60 Years Of Music-Making; Kicks Off Season With Baroque Masterpiece

Celebrating 60 years of music-making--with 40 years led by Artistic Director Mary Beekman--New England's preeminent chorus Musica Sacra kicks off its 2019-2020 Anniversary Season with the Baroque masterpiece, Claudio Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610. One performance will be given, in the intimate First Church Congregational in Cambridge, on Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are now on sale.

Considered by many to be the masterpiece that ushered in the Baroque style of composition, Monteverdi's Vespers epitomizes the era's ideal that music should express the full range of emotions inherent in the text.

Performed with an orchestra, the concert will feature special guest soloists Janet Ross and Agnes Coakley Cox, sopranos; Jason Sabol and Max Blum-Campo, tenors; and Tevan Goldberg and Ulysses Thomas, basses.

From a choral repertoire spanning five centuries, Musica Sacra performs works both familiar and rare, with a crisp passion that awakens the listener to yearnings and joys, sorrows and delights-all that defines and inspires the best in human lives.

Mary Beekman has conducted Musica Sacra since 1979. A graduate of Harvard University and the New England Conservatory of Music, she has conducted Harvard-Radcliffe Graduate Chorale and Chorus pro Musica and served as interim choirmaster of the Harvard University Choir. In addition to her work with Musica Sacra, she is the music director of the Belmont Open Sings.

Muscia Sacra's 2019-2020 season will also include Welcome Yule: A Feast of British Carols from Medieval to Modern, December 14; Blissed Out Baroque: Choral Meditations from the Baroque Era, March 21; and Mary's Playlist: Choral Faves from 40 Years with Musica Sacra on May 9.

One performance only will be given of Vespers of 1610, on Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 pm at Cambridge's First Church Congregational Church, 11 Garden Street in Harvard Square. Season tickets for 4-concert packages beginning at $99, and tickets for individual concerts starting at $30, are available at https://musicasacra.org/ or by calling (617) 349-3400.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You