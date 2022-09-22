MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM to Make New England Debut in 3 Weeks

Brace yourselves, Bostonians! Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium is coming to town! Led by the infamous Mr. B.S. Swindler, that scoundrel of eclectic entertainment, and his mysterious accomplice Dr. Elixer, this irreverent traveling tented entertainment experience is coming to Boston in partnership with Harpoon Brewery. The mind-bending variety and vaudeville-style theatrical experience for grown-ups will be hosted on the grounds of Harpoon's waterfront brewery from October 12 - November 6.

"Absolutely outrageous" are the only words that properly describe the excitement created by Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium. Hosted by splendiferous shyster B.S. Swindler (that's Mr. Swindle for short), the shady Dr. Elixer and an equally eccentric cast, this unique evening of merriment features the likes of the complex body mechanics of The Contorted, sensational whirlwind The Spinologist, high-flying duo Suspended Passion and many more!

The experience begins prior to each performance in Mr. Swindle's Drink-Ory Garden. Here, audience members can delight their taste buds with satisfying sustenance and imbibe a bevy of adult beverages including "The Swindler," an exclusive brew by Harpoon, other delectable freshly-brewed beers, and the "Peculiarium" line of red, white and prosecco-style fizz, created just for the show.

"The moment you step into the foyer tent of Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium, you are instantly transported back in time to a turn-of-the-century traveling Medicine Show, complemented by whimsical characters, magical potions and world-class artistry," said Allison Blei, the show's co-producer and cowriter. "It's a tongue-in-cheek, Barnumesque mini-melodrama that will thrill and delight all through classic vintage entertainment."

"We are excited to be hosting our very first theatrical experience at Harpoon Brewery to give our fans a whole new way to love beer and love life. The show is filled with a cast of characters, live acrobats and comedy that offers fun for grown-ups. And we're doing our part by giving the adults their favorite Harpoon beers to enjoy before and after the show, Harpoon IPA, Rec League, and "The Swindler," an exclusive beer brewed just for the show, said Dan Kenary, CEO and cofounder of Harpoon Brewery.

The 90-minute show itself takes place under a custom-made, boutique, climate-controlled big-top tent that features comfortable cushioned seating to please your posterior. Performances take place at Harpoon Brewery (306 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA). Tickets for Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium are on sale now and available at www.MrSwindles.com or by calling 941-445-7309.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Harpoon Brewery - 306 Northern Avenue, Boston MA

Performances run from October 12 - November 6.

Show times are Tuesday - Thursday at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 4pm & 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm & 5pm.

Prices range from $70 - $135.

Tickets available at www.MrSwindles.com or by calling 941-445-7309.

About Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium

Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium is an original production by Salto Entertainment of Englewood, Florida, an entertainment group with decades of live entertainment production experience. Salto's award-winning productions have provided unforgettable experiences in 49 U.S. states and internationally in Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Denmark, Monte Carlo and elsewhere. Salto Entertainment is owned and operated by Allison Blei and Ivan EspaÃ±a, whose family was inducted into the Circus "Ring of Fame" in Sarasota's St. Armand's Circle, marking their significant contributions to the art and culture of the circus among incredible icons, including P.T. Barnum and the Ringling brothers.

About the Harpoon Brewery:

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon's line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.