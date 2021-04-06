MOMS: THE MUSICAL Partners With Broadway On Demand For Virtual Concert

Moms: The Musical™ - The Virtual Concert is a streamed performance created exclusively by the actors and creative team. It provides an inside look at this up and coming musical from the comfort of your own home.

Moms: The Musical - The Virtual Concert is a labor of love led by Surette & Hall, an emerging musical theater writing team based out of New England. Kelly Surette, a female composer and mother of two herself felt that, despite the theatrical standstill in the country, it was important to share this story coinciding with Mother's Day.

"This show is both an honest reflection and celebration of motherhood and women in general," Surette said. "It doesn't glorify, sugarcoat, or pass judgment on any particular "kind" of mother. Instead, it illuminates our struggles, loneliness, and self-criticism while honoring the joy, humor, and incredible moxie it takes to be a mother in America today."

Moms: The Musical is a fast and furious ride through the uproarious and heartfelt journey of becoming a new mom. It follows Mia and Justine, two first-time mothers who, from an unlikely friendship, discover how strong they are as they take on the role as mothers while unapologetically preserving who they are as individual women. The musical honestly addresses the long overdue representation of motherhood and women in the theater while challenging cultural and gender norms.

With a small, diverse cast of eight (six women and two men), this compact musical tackles everything from marriage issues to friendship challenges, career concerns to body image struggles, lack of "mothering instincts to self-esteem issues - all the while fearlessly examining the societal pressures placed on women.

Mia is a bubbly stay-at-home mom who on the surface seems to be made of syrup and honey but is really an underdog standing on a pillar of perseverance and resolve. She is played by newcomer Delaney Payne, a recent musical theater graduate who jumped right in to tackle this precocious character - both on the original demo and in the virtual concert. Justine, a saucy workaholic who resists her new role as a mother, is played by Surette herself who enjoyed breathing life into one of her own characters.

Gwen Kirkland offers both a hearty dose of snootiness and genuine good intentions to Doreen, Justine's mother-in-law who thinks she always knows best. Rounding out the cast is Karlie Traversa, Laura Scherf, and Caitlyn Costello as the "mom group chat" and Teddy Hall and Shawn Tyler Allen as Scott and Mark, Mia and Justine's non-singing husbands.

After recording a demo in 2020, the cast came together in the new year and decided the story of Moms: The Musical was too important to sit on while waiting for the return of theater. Despite all obstacles, the team jumped on the virtual bandwagon and began production on D.I.Y. concert.

Hall, one of the book writers for the show, expeditiously learned film software on his own. "Learning the editing software was a bit of a crash course over this three month time period," Hall said, "But I was dedicated to making this virtual medium work for our show."

The cast rehearsed and recorded all of their song parts on I-phones at home that Hall then assembled together. Scherf, who plays Renatta and also hosts the virtual concert, said "Being a musical theater performer, the virtual recording process was very new, but extremely fun. I was able to let my creativity run wild."

In partnership with Broadway on Demand, performances will take place on April 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM (24-hour On Demand Access) and for a special Mother's Day performance on May 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM (24-hour On Demand Access.) Tickets cost only $5.00 and will go towards benefitting further development of the musical.

