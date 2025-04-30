Laszlo Gardony Trio to Perform Live In Concert at Annisquam Village Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music events will continue at Annisquam Village Church on Saturday evening May 17th at 7:30pm with an unforgettable performance by the Laszlo Gardony Trio, led by internationally acclaimed jazz pianist and composer Laszlo Gardony, who blends soulful improvisation with vibrant rhythms and rich harmonies.

Bassist John Lockwood and drummer Yoron Israel complete the trio and promise an exhilarating musical journey through original compositions and reimagined well-known standards.

The Annisquam Village Church is located at 820 Washington Street, Gloucester MA. Tickets: $35, suggested donation. A reception to follow the concert.

Comments