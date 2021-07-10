Join Commonwealth Shakespeare Company forÂ The Tempest

Join Commonwealth Shakespeare Company for The Tempest-a story of magic, betrayal, revenge, and family that marks the 25th anniversary season and the re-emergence of performing arts in Boston!

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company presents professional productions of Shakespeare to Boston audiences during the summer when local theatre companies tend to be on hiatus from their regular seasons, but when there are record numbers of people in the city. Now entering its 25th season, CSC's Free Shakespeare on the Common has become an annual Boston tradition, modeled along the lines of "Shakespeare in the Park" in Central Park and the many other free outdoor summer Shakespeare events throughout the city.

July 21- August 8, 2021

Free Advance Registration Recommended

